Michael Cooper Retracts Larry Bird the “Most Complete Player” Claim Because of Cooper Flagg

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

Even though he hasn’t had a great start to his NBA career, Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg continues to be one of the most highly rated prospects in the league. Flagg dominated in high school and college and was an obvious pick for the Mavs going into this season.

Flagg’s game, from passing to defending and scoring, is great. But at this point, the Duke alum seems to lack the maturity to rub shoulders with the greats of the game. It’s just a matter of time, of course. And with great expectations come the comparisons.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins compared Flagg to the great LeBron James in the past. Perk praised his game IQ and claimed that Flagg was the whole package, just like LeBron was, albeit without the 4-time NBA champion’s athleticism.

Now, that is sure to add a lot of pressure on an 18-year-old in the NBA. However, Flagg’s talent is such that these comparisons won’t end anytime soon. After LeBron, Larry Bird has come into the picture.

Former Atlanta Dream head coach Michael Cooper took this step, claiming that Flagg might actually be a bit better than Bird, at least purely in terms of skills. Copper had previously stated that Bird was the most complete NBA player he had ever seen. But now, he wants to retract that statement.

“I take those words back. Because there’s a young man now. Cooper Flagg. Watching him play the other night, that kid is going to be very special,” said Cooper.

“18-year-old. 6’9″ – 6’10”. They are playing him as a point guard now. I mean, that young man has the potential to be as good as a player of Larry Bird’s caliber… He’s a special player,” he explained.

Cooper’s take has some merit. However, how much of it holds will be proven by time. Talent doesn’t always translate into performances at the highest level.

This isn’t the first time Flagg has been compared to Bird. The last time it happened, former NBA champion Channing Frye shut it down immediately.

Frye doesn’t buy the Flagg-Bird comparisons

Frye believes the comparison is primarily done because Bird and Flagg are white. In his opinion, Andre Iguodala was far more comparable to Bird than Flagg, at least at the moment.

“Like a jack of all trades guy. He’s just not that athletic. To me, he does everything well… Coming out of college, Andre was one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen,” Frye had explained.

But Iguodala only averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds in his rookie season, numbers that Flagg is expected to run past with ease. “How tall is Gordon Hayward?” Frye had continued. “I’m just asking a question since you’re comparing white guys to white guys.”

His Road Trippin’ Show cohost, Richard Jefferson, had to then clear the air and assert that this wasn’t about race.

Well, the Flagg-Bird debate is a never-ending one. At 18, Flagg is not Larry Bird, nor is he LeBron James or any of the 20 legends fans and analysts might want to compare him to.

It is best to just wait and watch as Flagg develops into a more complete player and finds his spot in the Mavs setup. A spot that is hopefully not a point guard!