“Something He Wanted to Get Off His Chest”: Kevin Durant Once Confessed He Related to Jay-Z Owing to His Style of Expression

A 2017 interview with GQ saw Kevin Durant talk about how he has been influenced by rapper Jay-Z. Speaking about the rapper’s song 4:44, KD had claimed that he had been left impressed with some of Jay-Z’s then-recent songs. Durant seemed to understand the song’s message, claiming that it can be hard for people to express themselves if they are always in the spotlight.

Advertisement

In that sense, KD found something in common between himself and Jay-Z, via the song. “The openness. You could tell he had something he wanted to get off his chest. And it can be hard when you got so many people watching you. So I feel like you got to build up that courage to just say: ‘Look, man, this is how I do things.’” he said, seemingly finding parallels in himself and the popular artist.

Durant initially talked about the kind of honesty that Jay-Z’s more recent work entailed. He admitted that he often feels as if he has things to get off his chest, something which is also apparent via KD’s social media activity.

Ever so active on Twitter, Durant has in recent years used the platform to express his opinions on everything related to basketball and beyond. While he continues to leave a tangible mark on the NBA, Durant appears to have been a Jay-Z fan long before he made himself famous in the league.

Advertisement

Jay-Z inspired Kevin Durant to build his own business empire

KD’s association with Jay-Z is not limited to appreciation for his music. As a youngster aiming to light up the NBA, KD looked up to musicians such as Jay-Z and Dr. Dre, who have also built business legacies away from their primary field.

Durant had the firsthand example of LeBron James to follow but had already been impressed with the way Jay-Z created his empire. The rapper signed KD to his agency Roc Nation, has his own Marijuana brand, and previously owned a part of the New Jersey Nets. That is of course the consistent fortune that he makes off album sales. While Durant is yet to reach that sort of financial success, a net worth of $300,000,000 is certainly something to be extremely proud of.

Regardless, looking up to Jay-Z meant that KD, at the age of 19, believed he was simply not ready to meet the rapper when given an opportunity. Still, he has followed his example to a great extent, and today has a healthy portfolio of his own, which will only increase in value as KD stumbles toward the end of his NBA career.