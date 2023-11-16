“Sometimes I Sit Down, Sometimes I Don’t”: Jordan Poole Defends Himself From ‘Unserious’ Allegations After Timeout Clip From Brooklyn

Nov 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) leaps to pass the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards cannot seem to buy a break, and a big reason behind this is their star acquisition: Jordan Poole. Getting Poole from the Warriors over the summer, the Wizards assumed they had the perfect 1-2 punch with Kyle Kuzma. However, that hasn’t been the case so far this season.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, Poole has already won a Shaqtin’ A Fool honor and continues to do things that keep sending him towards the same. The latest clip came from Brooklyn, where the Wizards were playing a game on Sunday. A fan recorded a timeout where Poole did not seem interested in the play the coaches were drawing up and looked like he was engaged elsewhere, as can be seen in the clip uploaded by Overtime.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/overtime/status/1724149336215277667?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

After the loss to the Mavericks tonight, Poole spoke out about the same. He defended his actions and the ‘unserious’ allegations that are constantly being levied against him. First, he called out the fan who recorded the video. “How is somebody supposed to give that commentary from the middle of the stands,” asked Poole. Then, he went on to explain what happens in timeouts.

“I saw the play, I went back just to ask a question just to make sure… Sometimes I sit down, sometimes I don’t… It’s a very normal timeout honestly, wasn’t anything that was different.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hoop_District/status/1724990556814627255?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adjusting to a new system is never easy. However, in this young season, it’s almost like no one wants to give the 24-year-old a chance to get used to things. They want him firing on all cylinders all the time, which is easier said than done.

Former NBA players called out Jordan Poole

Last game, after the Wizards blew a 23-point lead to the Raptors, Paul Pierce had some words for Poole. He went on his Twitter and called out the Wizards guard.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/paulpierce34/status/1724261204909003158?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the same time, his co-host, Kevin Garnett, called out Poole for being too arrogant. Garnett, who had bet on Poole to really emerge as a star this year, was regretting his pick while addressing Poole’s mishaps against Porzingis.

Even though it looks like the odds are stacked against Poole, this is still a very long season. Poole is shooting 40.6% from the field and 30.1% from the deep. If he can find a rhythm with his new team, JP can turn around his fortune. He might even make people forget this forgettable start to his new chapter. It is easier said than done, but we still have nearly five months of regular season ahead of us.