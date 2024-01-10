“Sorry Motherf***er”: Russell Westbrook’s ‘Heated’ Conversation With Kevin Durant During Suns-Clippers Game Gets Leaked

Apr 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The feud between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook was rekindled as the Phoenix Suns paid a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers. The point guard shared a heated exchange with his former teammate adding a layer of excitement to the NBA matchup. Soon after that, the audio from the interaction was leaked as a clip capturing the entire instance surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

After the Clippers received a free throw, Westbrook told the Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic, “What you say you gonna do?” before adding, “Shut your a** up”. The Bosnian responded right after, stating, “That’s why they got you on the bench,” to tease his opponent. “Turn around you sorry motherf****r,” the Clippers guard replied bringing up the intensity of the moment.

Following this, Durant joined in on the exchange to back his team’s center, mentioning, “Aye, that b***h can’t talk to you like that”. “Sorry motherf****r,” Westbrook responded before stating, “The f**k are you talking about?”. “No, I know you ain’t talking,” the 35-year-old continued while KD shifted his focus on the game.

Advertisement

“You know I’m the right one,” Westbrook further highlighted to catch the attention of the power forward. “You ain’t like that, slim,” Durant responded with a smile as the back and forth between the duo extended. “You ain’t like that,” the 2x champion repeated before the 2017 MVP openly declared, “Yes, I am”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/legendz_nba/status/1744876877049663513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This instance marked another in the heated matchups between the former Oklahoma City Thunder players. Both the players let their emotions take over while attempting to get one over on one another. This yet again put forward the outspoken and competitive spirit of the players as the spectators took notice of their on-court endeavors.

The love-hate relationship between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook

Despite becoming a revered NBA duo in the first half of the 2010s, their journey together came to an end in 2016. After KD joined the conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors, the bond between the players rapidly deteriorated. Following that, they engaged in several on-court spats, shedding light on their then-damaged dynamics.

One such instance took place in 2017 when Durant returned to OKC for the second time since leaving the franchise. The NBA stars continued to go up against each other throughout the game with the home crowd backing the point guard. Eventually, Westbrook succeeded in his pursuit as the hosts won the match, turning the night miserable for the 2014 MVP.

Advertisement

Since then, they have shared multiple exchanges over the years before recently deciding to bury the hatchet. In fact, during the recent matchup, Durant candidly reflected on his admiration for both Westbrook and James Harden. “I always loved playing with those guys so it’s good to see them have some success,” he mentioned to express his thoughts on his former teammates.

Thus, the recent interaction might well have been nothing more than a fun banter between the players. Despite Westbrook sounding serious, Durant was seemingly enjoying the exchange with his long-time nemesis. This time around too, the 35-year-old guard got the last laugh, paving the way for an interesting upcoming matchup between them.