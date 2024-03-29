“Sorry Paul George I Had To Borrow Your Theme Song”: ‘Smooth’ Tracy McGrady Claims He’d Have a Max Contract in Today’s NBA

Seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady recently shared his thoughts on how his contract in today’s game would look on his Instagram page. The 2-time NBA champion had previously explained how his prime self could be one of the best fits on today’s Los Angeles Lakers roster. He believes his prime self would be one of the most considerable talents on the floor in the current NBA stage.

T-Mac answered the question, asserting a max contract for himself in today’s game. “I was a MAX player in my day and I think I’ll be a MAX player in today’s game,” said the former Toronto Raptors player. The clip cut to a compilation of McGrady’s skills in the league, accompanied by, what many consider Paul George’s ‘theme song'”.

“Sorry @ygtrece [Paul George], I had to borrow your theme song one time,” the 2x NBA scoring champion wrote in his caption. ‘Didn’t Cha Know’ by American singer Erykah Badu is considered by many as Paul George‘s theme song.

The song started trending online after Paul George’s highlights edits went viral. When PG13 was asked about the same in an interview, as per Swish Culture, George said, “I think it was funny. My teammate Kobe Brown was the first one to show me.”

He also shouted out ‘dashletics_’, who was the first one to put the clip out with the famous theme song as the background track. PG also compared playing to dancing and found a connection between the two.

Sure, Paul George wouldn’t mind the legendary shooting guard borrowing his song to make a highlight reel from his days. Furthermore, the Clippers forward considers T-Mac his idol, and thus, it’s clear that he wouldn’t mind him using his theme song.