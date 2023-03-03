“I Didn’t Wanna Rip Tracy McGrady”: Paul George Talks T-Mac, Kobe Bryant, and His Rookie Year in New Podcast

Paul George is one of the best two-way players of this generation who came into the NBA in 2010 as the 10th overall pick for the Indiana Pacers and has since been an 8-time All-Star, 5-time All NBA, 4x All-Defensive Teams, who averages well over 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game for his career playing for three franchises.

This is a man who can be a prolific scorer or an elite defender who can guard multiple positions on any given day. Playing for the Clippers for four years now, PG13 has grown into a veteran who brings his all to each game and is an example for his teammates to be as impactful on both ends of the floor as he is.

He idolized the likes of Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady growing up, what else do you expect? However, when he was a rookie, he could not give his all when faced his idols for the first time.

Paul George talks about Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant

In a yet-to-launch, Podcast P with Paul George, Playoffs P’s Twitter handle released a clip of the show where the Clippers star is reminiscing his rookie year.

George elaborated on the time he played his idols Kobe and T-Mac for the first time and could not do much in awe.

When your idols becomes your rivals, but they’re still your idols 😆@Yg_Trece keeps it real on his first time suiting up vs. T-Mac and Kobe “Podcast P with Paul George” drops Monday 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gqjpY2EJWF — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) March 2, 2023

With so many former players getting into podcasting, how would PG find success? It remains to be seen, but as his team struggles to be a contender for the fourth straight season after getting him and Kawhi Leonard in their primes, let’s hope he at least finds solace.

Clippers conundrum after hiring Russell Westbrook

George was one of the top voices to bring in his former teammate to LA when he got traded away from the Lakers to Utah last month. However, since Brodie’s arrival, the Clippers are facing difficulty in finding wins like their across-the-hall rivals did.

After Thursday’s 110-91 beating at the hands of the Stephen Curry-less Warriors, they are now 0-4 with Russ in a Clippers uniform, while they were 33-29 before it.

They were at least hanging in and around the Playoffs’ spot. That will be much further away from them in a few days if they fail to make it work. Let’s see if they can.

