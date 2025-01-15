mobile app bar

“Sounds Like He’s on the Acceptance Stage”: Stephen Curry Leaves ESPN Analyst Shocked with ‘Flinging Assets’ Interview

Satagni Sikder
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Buddy Hield (7) talk on the bench during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Buddy Hield (7) talk on the bench during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If the Golden State Warriors’ 101-104 loss against a 9-31 Toronto Raptors side didn’t convince Dubs fans to give up on the 2024-25 season, Stephen Curry’s post-game interview at Scotiabank Arena certainly did. At a time when fans expect most superstars to leverage the threat of their potential departure to make urgent midseason trades, the four-time NBA Champion told reporters, “Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future — there is a responsibility on keeping the franchise in a good space…when we’re done.”

“[Just because you want to win now] doesn’t mean that you’re desperate, just flinging around assets all over the place because you want to do something,” Curry added. The Warriors superstar did say that the team should make trades that make sense. However, they shouldn’t jeopardize their future in the process.

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst was shocked by Curry’s comments in Toronto on Monday. “I have never heard an interview like this from a player midseason,” he admitted.

The ESPN analyst tried to take into account the possibility that the two-time MVP’s comments might be influenced by the brutal weather in Canada right now. But he didn’t seemed too convinced with the theory himself.

Windhorst then went on to say that he believes Curry has accepted that the Warriors would not be good enough to contend for a Championship before he retires. “You know those stages of loss: it sounds like Steph Curry is at acceptance stage,” the 46-year-old said on NBA on ESPN.

 

The Warriors are 12th in the Western Conference right now with a 19-20 record. They need to throw the kitchen sink at the trade deadline if they want to save the season. However, Curry’s comments show no such urgency.

Windy compared Steph’s stance to that of LeBron, who has always shown a propensity to demand his franchise to trade whatever assets required to get him the required personnel to compete right now. On the contrary, Curry is taking the opposite route—to preserve the franchise’s future at the expense of wasting the last of his prime years in mediocrity.

When you listen to him talk like that, it makes you think, that the Warriors, who have been sniffing around a star player since last summer…instead of doing that, they can make a trade to save money because they are not far enough from the luxury tax. ‘Cause it sounds like they’ve got Steph’s sign-off on it,” Windy concluded.

The ESPN reporter also said that Curry doesn’t have to make these sacrifices to leave the franchise at a better place than he found it in. His Dubs dynasty is the cornerstone of whatever progress the Warriors have made in the past decade. So if anything, the 36-year-old deserves to squander the team’s future resources to make the most of his remaining days in the league.

About the author

Satagni Sikder, the Lead NBA Editor at The SportsRush, has written over 600 articles on basketball for different websites. His pieces have struck a chord not just with the readers but the stars as well. Shaquille O’Neal, no less, had shared one of his articles on Instagram. A Mavericks fan, Satagni’s love for the Dallas side began when Dirk Nowitzki led them to the title in 2011. Luka Doncic’s entry into the league and his insane game-ending buzzer-beater against the Clippers in the Orlando bubble ensured he is hitched for life. Satagni, who holds a Master's degree in English, writes analytical pieces, breaking down contracts, trade rumors, and player endorsement deals. In 2022, he extensively covered WNBA star Brittney Griner's exile in a Russian penal colony. One of the first to cover Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant chain, his article is cited in its Wikipedia page. In his free time, he watches political documentaries and debates.

