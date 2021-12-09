“Speak up for Damian Lillard now, speak on his behalf!”: Vince Carter implores Jody Allen and Blazers ownership to back Dame to the hilt in public following trade rumors

Vince Carter wants the Portland Trail Blazers’ front office to replicate the loyalty that Damian Lillard has displayed for the franchise.

Damian Lillard has been the subject of endless trade speculation over the years. All of it has been baseless, as Dame keeps proving time, and time, and time again.

It is pretty much clear that unless there’s a drastic change, he’ll play his career out in Portland. Whether that’s something that’ll do good to his legacy is a different debate altogether. But in a day and age where loyalty has become a catchphrase rather than a practice, Dame is one of the few real ones.

It is for this reason that Lillard has fans all across the globe. He typifies the leadership personality that a lot of us want to develop, but aren’t in position to.

Vince Carter implores the Blazers front office to replicate what Damian Lillard has done for them

Vince Carter has himself been through a painful, stretched-out trade saga with the Toronto Raptors. He understands the frustrations of playing for a terrible front office and middling franchise while in the prime of his career.

Vinsanity was a guest on NBA Today recently. The 43-year-old, who retired after the 2019-20 NBA season, had some words for the Blazers FO:

“Yes, a change of scenery would benefit him, but that’s not what he wants to do. You can’t hold that against him. And my thing is, I just don’t want the organization to sit back and be like ‘Oh! Yeah! We got another good one for another 2 years.'”

.@mrvincecarter15 wants the Blazers to reciprocate Damian Lillard’s loyalty. “Do for him! Put up for him! Speak out on his behalf now, like he’s doing for you guys.” pic.twitter.com/3C8nU5e5Vf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 9, 2021

“Do for him. Pull for him, speak up for him. Speak out on his behalf now, like he’s doing for you guys. Because every time something comes out like trade news or this or that, he comes out and says ‘No! That didn’t come from me.'”