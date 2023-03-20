Spending $1.5 Million on his Body, ‘Injured’ LeBron James Forced to Take Plasma Treatment Like Kobe Bryant 

Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Eastern Conference forward LeBron James (6) of the Miami Heat and Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers laugh during the second half of the 2013 NBA All-Star Game at the Toyota Center. The Western Conference won 143-138. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While LeBron James’ record-breaking season is nothing to scoff at we do think it could have gone better had it not been for injuries. The Lakers superstar has been missing for a lot of games this season and fans want updates.

While the Lakers have given us a positive indication of his return, there is still no clear timeline yet. LeBron’s injury itself is unknown. Rumors have pointed towards a foot sprain or a fracture, however, nothing is clear till this point.

In the process of recovery, it has been 3 weeks already and there is another piece of news circulating, which is that he has been taking a cutting-edge form of treatment inspired by Kobe Bryant.

Yes, an avant-garde form of plasma-based treatment that the Black Mamba used to take back in 2013, is now James’ method for recovery. But what exactly is it?

Kobe Bryant’s PRP Therapy is being brought back by LeBron James as he recovers from a foot injury as the critical part of the season begins

As per the latest rumors floating around, LeBron James might have flown to Germany to get the PRP treatment, which is a form of plasma-based treatment that helps with faster recovery.

Bryant used the same treatment to recover from his knee injury in 2013. James, whose injury severity is unknown might have used this treatment to the same extent that Kobe did.

Rumor: LeBron James may have gotten plasma treatment in Germany to treat his latest injury, the same one that Kobe got in 2013. (via @LandonBuford) pic.twitter.com/YhVFG6S973 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 19, 2023



Landon Burford had this to say, “Per an NBA Source, it’s possible that Lakers’ F LeBron James went to Germany to receive PRP treatment [Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy], but that procedure can now be performed in the US,”.

And as per Landon, Dennis Schroder, a German native is guiding LeBron through the process. “According to Dennis Schroder, James is doing three sessions a day to try to get back on the court.”.

LeBron is known to spend over $1.5 million on his body each year and now has a new option. It looks as though this will also set him back some money. The final amount is unclear.

Hopefully, following the Mamba’s path helps James return to the court as quickly as possible.

LeBron’s highly anticipated return

The Lakers just won another game tonight, on the back of Austin Reaves’ career night. However, fans will have noticed that tonight was a one-off performance.

Help is severely needed. James’ absence is noticeable. Even with role players like Reaves stepping up, there is no guarantee that this sort of performance is sustainable.

LeBron’s recovery timeline needs to be clearer and the Lakers need to take up serious measures before their season collapses.