Klay Thompson Breaks Down How Iconic ‘Splash Brothers’ Nickname With Steph Curry Originated

June 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high-fives guard Klay Thompson (11) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena | Credits- Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were one of the greatest duos the NBA has ever seen, with their perimeter-oriented offense style taking the league by storm and changing the game forever. Both still play today, though now for different teams. Klay is working to build a new culture in Dallas, while the Chef continues adding to his legacy in the Bay. The Splash Bros were, and remain, truly special.

It’s a cool nickname. Curry and Thompson started being called the Splash Bros during their time in Golden State. But how did it come about? Thompson himself revealed the story in a recent interview with five-time champion Michael Cooper.

To the NBA community, the word “splash” is synonymous with three-pointers. During their peak, it was a regular yet mesmerizing sight, captivating audiences week after week. But there’s another reason that word was chosen for the Bros.

Cooper admitted that the Splash Bros moniker was one of his personal favorites and wondered where it came from. Thompson, who had a big smile on his face, recalled that it all started because of a writer in the Bay area who covered Dubs games. “I think there was a writer in the Bay area who was doing a play off the Bash Brothers because they were so great in Oakland,” stated the future Hall of Famer.

The Bash Brothers were Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco, who slammed homers out one after the other and helped the 1989 Oakland Athletics win the World Series. “I think it was my second year, where Steph and I had 7 3s a piece in three quarters. He tweeted out, I think his name was Brian, and it just caught fire and stuck with us ever since,” added Thompson.

The conversation didn’t end there either. The 35-year-old confessed that he adored the Splash Bros nickname because he knew that what he and Steph had together was special. “I actually really loved the nickname when we were a pairing because it is synonymous with being an absolute deadeye from three.”

“It does always warm my heart when I hear young athletes talk about my time I did spend at Golden State and being a Splash Bro. Nothing like being able to etch yourself in history books.”

The Splash Brothers nickname became a symbol of an era. Steph and Klay, two of the greatest shooters of all time, helped deliver four NBA championships to Dubs Nation. That is forever greatness, a legacy that will be spoken about in the Bay for generations.

Thompson may be a Maverick now, but when the time comes for him to hang ’em up, there’s no doubt his jersey will rise into the rafters of Chase Center. And Curry’s will be right there beside it.