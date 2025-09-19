Spike Lee Breaks Down Comparing Denzel Washington to Michael Jordan

When people think of greatness in basketball, Michael Jordan is the first name that comes to their minds. In acting, specifically film, when people think of greatness, Denzel Washington is often mentioned as one of the top performers in the world.

So it only makes sense that acclaimed filmmaker and New York Knicks fanatic Spike Lee sees His Airness and the Oscar-winning actor on common ground. Both possess greatness in different fields, but they share a hard-working attitude that is impossible to ignore.

The 68-year-old director broke down this comparison during a recent appearance on The Young Man and the Three alongside Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton. Spike expressed how much MJ meant to him as an artist, and reminded listeners that he had an MJ line in his famous basketball film He Got Game, which of course, Denzel starred in.

“We have a scene in He Got Game. It’s a flashback when Denzel is on the court with young Jesus and there going up and down the court. He says, ‘Me, you, and Mike the only people up. Everyone else is sleeping.’ Why did I write that? Because I know Michael Jordan’s work ethic is epic,” stated Lee about his 1998 classic.

Lee continued praising MJ, even mentioning how the six-time NBA Champion was born in New York. But the point Spike was trying to make was more about hard work, and how both Jordan and Denzel are shining examples of not wasting their talent.

“He not come out the womb dunking. Didn’t he get cut at his high school? He’s been a great influence on me, and Denzel. Because you see how these great athletes or actors work. You can’t replace, I feel, the hard work you got to put in.”

Jordan’s insane work ethic has always been known, especially after it was publicized in The Last Dance. Him putting on 15lbs of muscle over the course of a single summer to better withstand the Pistons’ brutality is a perfect example of this.

And Denzel has been at the top of the food chain for decades. His latest feature, Highest 2 Lowest (directed by Spike) only further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest living actors.

Haliburton then jumped in and discussed how greatness respects other greatness, regardless of the field in which it is achieved. “I thought he did a great job saying it. I think that all great people in their fields respect each other because they know the work that is put in to do that,” said the Pacers guard.

“That’s why it’s always interesting when people talk about artists and athletes. All of us athletes wanna be those artists, we all want to get on center stage. And all artists want to be on our stage,” he added. This touched Lee, who agreed vehemently about what greatness can bring to you.

“And when you’re at that level, you can meet those people. There’s like an understanding because you know,” Lee stated.

Spike’s comparison wasn’t just about basketball or acting. It was about the universal language of greatness. Whether it’s Jordan dominating the hardwood or Denzel commanding the big screen, both men embody the idea that raw talent means little without relentless effort behind it. That’s the message Lee wanted to drive home: no matter your field, the grind never stops.