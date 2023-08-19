“You Can Wait 10 Years Before You Get That Satisfaction”: $170,000,000 Worth Dwyane Wade Claims Business Is Tougher Than Basketball in 1 Aspect

Dwyane Wade has lived the life of an athlete being a basketball star with a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame career. But since his retirement, the Flash has focused his attention on business. With a reported net worth of $170,000,000, Wade is part of a new generation of retired athletes who are focused on the hustle to create generational wealth from their exorbitant NBA salaries. According to Wade, the business world is proving to be much more difficult to navigate than that of basketball. As he revealed during his interview with Entrepreneur, one aspect of business is very different from that of basketball-satisfaction.

Over the years, D-Wade has established a significant business portfolio for himself. Dabbling in several different projects, Wade is the co-owner of three different sports franchises, Real Salt Lake, the Chicago Sky, and the Utah Jazz. Safe to say, Wade has found great success in his business life. So much so, that fellow NBA legend turned entrepreneur, Shaquille O’Neal raved about it once on his Instagram.

Dwyane Wade reveals that finding satisfaction is far more difficult in business than it is in basketball

In recent times, a number of athletes have been looking to expand their brands outside of the basketball world. This can only be achieved through business. Therefore, many athletes have began dabbling in the world of business, following the example of legends like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. One such superstar is Dwyane Wade.

Wade retired from professional basketball in 2019. And, since then, he has been focusing on his investment ventures. Recently, the three-time NBA Champion was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In light of this achievement, Wade sat down with Entrepreneur for an interview, where he was asked if there is anything in business that is harder than basketball.

Thinking for a while, D-Wade shared the one aspect of business he finds difficult. He explained that it is hard to find immediate satisfaction in business. Playing basketball, it’s easy to find that satisfaction every time you score a bucket or win a game. However, business is a whole different ball game, as it could take 10 years to achieve the same level of satisfaction. As such, patience is the key to succeed. Wade explained during the sit-down:

“Satisfaction. Zero-zero, I score the first bucket of the game, and I get immediate satisfaction. A ball goes through the basket and everybody cheers. In business, you can wait 10 years before you get that satisfaction. I could win a game, but it’s going to take 10 years before I win in business. The patience I had as an athlete, right, I thought I was very patient as an athlete…I’ve had to tap into more patience in my entrepreneur life.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwDJqz9AlEi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It’s been four years since Wade retired and it’s clear to see that patience has worked for him. Apart from his successful wine business, Wade owns stakes in the three sports franchises as mentioned before. Additionally, he also has his own production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment. Add that to his lifetime contract with Li Ning, and Wade is doing quite well for himself.

D-Wade has been enjoying himself on vacation following his Hall of Fame induction

Business is a very important part of Dwyane Wade’s life, but it isn’t everything. Since being inducted into the Hall of Fame, D-Wade has been enjoying some quality time with his family. Recently, he shared some pictures from his vacation at sea with his wife Gabrielle Union, and his daughter Kaavia, where they are clearly having a blast.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1692448925733810558?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All in all, Wade is a legend of the game. And, if he continues down the path he is on, he is sure to conquer the business world as well.