Spoiled For Choices, Monte Morris Describes Choosing To Pass To Either Kevin Durant Or Devin Booker

Monte Morris signed with the Phoenix Suns this summer. He made his preseason debut for the team in their first game against the Lakers. So far, the Suns have won both their preseason games and are now gearing up to face the Pistons again. In the meantime, Morris has a problem at hand that every athlete in the league would want to have.

During a recent media conversation, Morris said he is spoiled for choices. During games, he often finds himself puzzled about who he should pass the ball to. It is a problem that’s bound to come up when you have Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on your team, but it’s a good problem to have.

He said, “I know a lot of attention will be on them [the Suns Big 3] so…I’ll be able to show what I’m good at. Just find the shooters…I had Book running the lane and Kevin, and they both was like, ‘I’m right here! I’m right here!’ So you gotta make a choice, but it feels good to know if pass it to any of those guys, 9 times outta 10 it’s gonna be a bucket.”

Monte Morris on playing with the Suns Big 3: "I had Book running the lane and Kevin, and they both was like, 'I'm right here! I'm right here!' So you gotta make a choice, but it feels good to know if pass it to any of those guys, 9 times outta 10 it's gonna be a bucket" pic.twitter.com/HJ8HZiuTQ3 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) October 10, 2024

With KD, Book, and Bradley Beal on the team, the passers get their burden slashed in half. These three can control games from the rim, mid-range, and with threes. So, all a passer has got to do is make sure that they feed them the right ball at the right time. Playmaking was one of the biggest concerns for the franchise last season, but they seem to have better control over it this time.

In the two pre-season games, Tyus Jones and Monte Morris have combined for 21 assists and 1 turnover. That’s a 21:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, impressive numbers by any standard. But the Suns are just getting started. Another major thing that they have to focus on for the next season is shooting more threes.

Monte Morris talked about the Suns’ three-point shooting strategy

There’s no denying the fact that the Suns’ Big 3 is more than capable of being the volume shooters for their franchise. Even in rotation, any one of them can hold that position in the team. However, the Suns seem to be working on a different strategy where they are focusing on launching more 3s as a unit.

"The numbers should increase." Monte Morris on the team taking more 3s as he said Mike Budenholzer gives everyone on the court "1 through 5" confidence to shoot. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SrQS9Uz4eL — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 10, 2024

When Morris was asked about the same, he said, “I know all five of all are playing freely. Everybody is confident, if they’re open, let it fly. So, with him [coach Budenholzer] giving us the free range, one through five, whoever’s out there to just play…numbers will increase.”

"We're trying to look for more 3s." "They yell at me if I don't shoot." "We want to take it." Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Mike Budenholzer on taking more 3s. The Suns took 46 Tuesday vs. Pistons. They only went over that number three times last season. Story below. #Suns https://t.co/z082DzZA4q pic.twitter.com/wZLyLQYBcX — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 10, 2024

Kevin Durant also hinted at his team’s focus on shooting more threes. He said, “We’ve got a lot of space out there. These guys are willing to pass them and we’re trying to look for more threes.” Beal revealed that his teammates “yell” at him if he doesn’t shoot and he’s loving the environment.