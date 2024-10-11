mobile app bar

Spoiled For Choices, Monte Morris Describes Choosing To Pass To Either Kevin Durant Or Devin Booker

Prateek Singh
Published

(L-R) Kevin Durant, Monte Morris, Devin Booker
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Monte Morris signed with the Phoenix Suns this summer. He made his preseason debut for the team in their first game against the Lakers. So far, the Suns have won both their preseason games and are now gearing up to face the Pistons again. In the meantime, Morris has a problem at hand that every athlete in the league would want to have.

During a recent media conversation, Morris said he is spoiled for choices. During games, he often finds himself puzzled about who he should pass the ball to. It is a problem that’s bound to come up when you have Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on your team, but it’s a good problem to have.

He said, “I know a lot of attention will be on them [the Suns Big 3] so…I’ll be able to show what I’m good at. Just find the shooters…I had Book running the lane and Kevin, and they both was like, ‘I’m right here! I’m right here!’ So you gotta make a choice, but it feels good to know if pass it to any of those guys, 9 times outta 10 it’s gonna be a bucket.”

With KD, Book, and Bradley Beal on the team, the passers get their burden slashed in half. These three can control games from the rim, mid-range, and with threes. So, all a passer has got to do is make sure that they feed them the right ball at the right time. Playmaking was one of the biggest concerns for the franchise last season, but they seem to have better control over it this time.

In the two pre-season games, Tyus Jones and Monte Morris have combined for 21 assists and 1 turnover. That’s a 21:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, impressive numbers by any standard. But the Suns are just getting started. Another major thing that they have to focus on for the next season is shooting more threes.

Monte Morris talked about the Suns’ three-point shooting strategy

There’s no denying the fact that the Suns’ Big 3 is more than capable of being the volume shooters for their franchise. Even in rotation, any one of them can hold that position in the team. However, the Suns seem to be working on a different strategy where they are focusing on launching more 3s as a unit.

When Morris was asked about the same, he said, “I know all five of all are playing freely. Everybody is confident, if they’re open, let it fly. So, with him [coach Budenholzer] giving us the free range, one through five, whoever’s out there to just play…numbers will increase.”

Kevin Durant also hinted at his team’s focus on shooting more threes. He said, “We’ve got a lot of space out there. These guys are willing to pass them and we’re trying to look for more threes.” Beal revealed that his teammates “yell” at him if he doesn’t shoot and he’s loving the environment.

