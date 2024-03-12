Spurs Mascot Hilariously Imitates John Cena’s Oscar Look During Contest vs Warriors

On 11 March, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Golden State Warriors but lost 102:112 on their home turf. While the Spurs lost the game, their mascot Coyote stole the limelight by imitating John Cena. The mascot was seen without his usual Spurs jersey and was in a brown costume portraying himself as “naked”. While on the jumbotron, a “nude” Coyote appeared alongside the host, during the game-break festivities.

The mascot was holding a “Best Costume Design” placard around his lower body and was chased off by the host as a part of the fun. Spurs beat reporter Hector Ledesma posted the video of this hilarious moment on X. He captioned his post “Is that the @SpursCoyote or @JohnCena?”

This move was inspired by John Cena’s unique presenting style during the 2024 Oscars. While presenting the Best Costume Design Award, Cena came to the stage without clothes and hid his pelvic area with a sign indicating the award’s name. Thus, Coyote recreated this viral moment as a part of his usual shenanigans.

San Antonio Spurs’ official IG handle also shared the hilarious video of their mascot. Their IG post is captioned: “Who did it better — @spurscoyote or @johncena? ” The host did a hilarious bit to make the moment funnier. He quipped, “Oh my… Coyote, what? This is not the Academy Award and you definitely are not John Cena. My eyes just burned into my head completely. I think you need to put some clothes on. Get outta here.”

Naturally, social media platforms were full of humorous responses. The Spurs mascot’s antics were well-received as he emulated the unique act of John Cena.

Fans loved the comedic routine by Coyote

On X, Hector Ledezoma’s post that had the raw video of the event was widely seen. Spurs fans were elated at seeing Coyote take a page out of the pop culture newsbook. An X user named Cowgirl’s Groove was a fan of the move and heralded Coyote as the MVP among mascots. The user wrote, “Nahh we have the best mascot” followed by two crying emojis,

Meanwhile, another Spurs fan likened Coyote’s move to John Cena’s famous WWE catchphrase, “You can’t see me” followed by a waving hand emoji. The fan also tagged Coyote’s X account while writing #PorVida which translates to “lifelong”,

Reactions also poured in the IG post about the event by the official handle of the Spurs. A fan hilariously commented about Coyote and John Cena sharing 21 championships. While Cena is a 16x WWE World Championship, Spurs has five rings. Adding those numbers, a user wrote, “Cena and Coyote have 21 world championships between them, FYI”

Meanwhile, a fan hilariously pointed out that the 16X WWE Champion is the one underneath the coyote suit, “It’s actually John Cena as Coyote.” followed by a laughing emoji. A fan also quipped about John Cena’s catchphrase and wondered, “Wait where was coyote? I couldn’t see the coyote.”