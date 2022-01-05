NBA starting lineups tonight – Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs Spurs? Boston Celtics release injury report

The Boston Celtics take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday as both teams look to make the playoffs despite the whole NBA being affected by the new wave of Covid-19.

The Celtics sit 10th in the eastern conference and are just under .500 in a difficult season for the 17 time NBA champions who have struggled with consistency and unavailability of players due to covid and injuries. The Spurs look to snap a four-game losing streak as they square off against the Celtics at TD Garden.

Robert Williams III was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2018 NBA Draft and was selected with the 27th overall pick in the first round. Williams was expected to be a lottery pick but discipline issues and concerns about his work ethic led him to be drafted by the Celtics at no. 27.

Williams recorded his first triple-double on December 31st, 2021 as the Celtics brushed past Western Conference leaders, the Phoenix Suns. Robert Williams, nicknamed the Timelord, is nursing a toe sprain in his right leg and is listed as probable for the upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA starting lineups: Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs the San Antonio Spurs?

When the Boston Celtics face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, it appears like they will have some firepower return to their starting lineup.

The Celtics welcome the Spurs to TD Garden in search of their third consecutive victory, and Jayson Tatum appears to be on track to return to the lineup after dealing with COVID-19. On Tuesday afternoon, Tatum and Enes Freedom returned to practice for the Celtics.

The Celtics could be missing Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, and Jabari Parker, who are all doubtful for the matchup. The Celtics have already ruled out Brodric Thomas due to lower back problems, but Robert Williams is expected to play in the game, according to the organization.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs San Antonio: Romeo Langford (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Nesmith (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE

Jabari Parker (dental work) – QUESTIONABLE

Brodric Thomas (low back pain) – OUT

Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs will look to rally and break their four-game losing streak when they travel to the TD Garden to face the Celtics. Dejounte Murray who missed the game against Raptors last night is on course to return against the Celtics.

Lonnie Walker IV has entered the league’s health and safety protocol while Doug McDermott, Zach Collins, and Devontae Cacok have all been ruled out of the clash on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams are likely to return to the Celtics lineup tonight as they look to maintain consistency and take advantage of a relatively easier set of fixtures in January. The Spurs will look to put their defensive struggles behind and end their losing streak at the TD Garden.