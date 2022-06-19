“Celtics were +30 against Warriors when Robert Williams III was on court”: NBA Reddit is full of praise for the Boston big man calls him ‘The Absolute Game Changer’

Even playing the whole postseason on one knee, Robert Williams III was crucial for Boston Celtics’ run to the Finals.

Comparing him to Bill Russell is no justice to the young bloke, but Williams III has been one of the biggest positives for the Boston Celtics this season.

Despite having their most successful season in 12 years, the Cs will have a lot to think about this off-season. But giving The Timelord a serious sum of money shouldn’t be one of their problems.

Especially after he gave everything he had for these Playoffs, playing with an injured left knee. He might have not played more than 17 games out of their total of 24 but was the most impactful player on the court despite being unable to put numbers like the regular season.

He averaged 10-points, 9.6-rebounds, 2-assists, and 2.2-blocks per game in the regular season playing under 30 minutes per game and made it to the All-Defensive second team. Playing with a troublesome in the postseason, his averages fell to 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, playing just 22.6 minutes.

Robert Willams III kept the Celtics competitive in the Finals

If he was fit we might be having a different conversation altogether. Each of his points, rebounds, and blocks were as crucial for the Cs as big games by Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown as the 24-year-old was a +34 on the court before the Finals where his team played two Game 7s.

“I honestly take it day-by-day,” Williams told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “I can be feeling good right now, and then the next couple of hours it’s (knee) pretty sore, I try to take it day-by-day as much as I can.”

He needed to drain his knee out quite often in the 7-game series against the Heat.

“I was really having my knee drained a lot last series,” Williams said to Yahoo Sports. “I stopped draining it because there was no point, in my opinion. My knee kept filling back up with fluid. So, I’ve kind of learned how to manage it to be able to play.”

And in the Finals where the Celtics were outscored by 24 points against the Warriors in 6 games, they outscored the Dubs by 30 when Williams was on the court who was a menace against the players of all sizes.

Just hoping the young man should not have severe consequences of playing with an injury as Isaiah Thomas did back in 2017, we all know how that ended even though the C’s weren’t as regretful or respectful as they should have been for the point guard.