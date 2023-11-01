“Starting to Get Really, Really Concerned”: Stephen A. Smith is Worried Kevin Durant is Set For Failure Unless Star Guard Can Get Healthy Again

WASHINGTON, DC -FEBRUARY 28: Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a pass as he looses his footing against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) on February 28, 2018 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards, 109-101. (Photo by Icon Sportswire) NBA Basketball Herren USA FEB 28 Warriors at Wizards PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon7942018022813 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Stephen A. Smith wore a concerned look, during his latest segment on First Take, going into detail about Bradley Beal’s struggles to remain fit in recent seasons. Speaking after the Phoenix Suns were handed a 114-115 loss by Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs, Smith initially talked about the impressive impact that Wemby has had on the Spurs. However, he was concerned by how Kevin Durant had been left alone on the court.

Fellow stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were missing for a third successive game. The Suns have opened the season with a 2-2 record but Bradley Beal has not yet featured in the regular season. Devin Booker, on the other hand, picked up an injury during the Suns’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

“Spurs are a young team. Wembanyama has been galvanizing and exciting. That kid got skills. He is going to be big time. But also we gotta take into account that Kevin Durant is by himself. Both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are out,”

Smith said, before going into detail about Beal’s struggles to keep fit in recent years.

The analyst revealed that the 30-year-old had missed a whopping 105 of his last 312 games. This was after claiming that he himself was a big fan.

“Since 2019, he has missed about a 105 of the last 312 games. He missed around 32 games in the last, he has only played 90 games in the last 2 seasons, for crying out loud. Now they talking about back injuries and they don’t know when he will be back. I am starting to get really, really concerned,” Smith claimed.

The Suns are undoubtedly one of the most stacked teams in the NBA this year. However, that is only true with Booker and Beal back in the lineup. Smith claimed that the Suns might be looking at their future already if Beal, in particular, continues to miss games in the coming time.

Outlining his demand to see Beal on the court again, he seemed equally concerned by the fact that both Booker and Beal do not have any set dates for their returns, as of yet.

Bradley Beal continues to struggle with back injury despite successful pre-game training

There currently seems to be quite a bit of mystery surrounding Beal’s injury. The player was recently seen engaging in pre-game shots before the loss against Spurs. However, he has had lingering struggles with back tightness for a number of weeks.

AZ Central reports that a return is not far away and that Beal is desperate to get back to fitness. However, the Suns have not yet released a timeline for Beal’s return. That, in addition to his recent history, means that fans will be concerned.

Beal looked fit and was seemingly taking shots rather effortlessly. Still, the Suns have remained cautious and are apparently patient with their star players. Hence, while there is cause for concern, Durant should eventually get the help he requires to help his team win games regularly.