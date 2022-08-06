StatMuse reveals NBA players with most career playoffs points as teenagers

StatMuse dishes out the list of top 3 NBA players, having the most career playoff points as teenagers.

The current NBA rule requires players to attend at least one year of college before being listed for the draft. Such wasn’t the case before, with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and LeBron James being drafted straight out of high school.

There continue to be mixed reviews on commissioner Adam Silver’s this decision, with many believing this will rob players possessing generational talent. The notion that these teenagers may lack the maturity to be on the world stage doesn’t hold entirely true.

Recently, StatMuse released its list of top 3 NBA players having the most playoffs points in their adolescent years. The names on the list were Kobe Bryant, Tony Parker, and Jonathan Kuminga. The Black Mamba remained on top of the list with 170-points.

Also read: StatMuse reveals active NBA superstars with the highest PPG in Game Seven

Following him was the legendary Spurs guard with 155-points and the Warriors rookie with 85-points.

NBA players with the highest playoff points during adolescence.

Kobe Bryant topping the list is no surprise, given his elite ability to score. The Lakers guard made his playoff debut in 1997, averaging 8.2 PPG coming off the bench. Though his minutes increased the next year, the Mamba averaged 8.7 PPG in the 1998 playoffs.

Most career playoff points by a teenager: 170 — Kobe Bryant

155 — Tony Parker

83 — Jonathan Kuminga pic.twitter.com/Lu9AyooKG0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 6, 2022

No.2 on the list, Tony Parker is one of the all-time point guards, having played most of his career in San Antonio. In his playoffs debut, the Spurs guard averaged an impressive 15.5 PPG on 45.6% shooting from the field.

Last on the list with his entire prime ahead of him is Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. In his first NBA season and the 19-year-old is already a champion. In the mere 8.6 MPG he averaged, the 6″7′ forward had 5.2 PPG on 50% shooting from the field.

Commissioner Silver’s decision to not allow players from high school directly into the league should have Kobe maintain his top position.

Also read: StatMuse reveals the players with most Triple Doubles in NBA Finals and Russell Westbrook doesn’t make the cut