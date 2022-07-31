StatMuse reveals active NBA superstars with the highest PPG in Game Seven

StatMuse dishes out the top 4 active NBA superstars, having the highest PPG in a Game Seven.

As the legend, Bill Russell once said, “The best two words in sports Game Seven.” The ultimate litmus test for an NBA player to prove his mettle. Over the years, we’ve often seen regular-season MVPs and scoring champions falter come playoffs time, leading to question marks all over their legacies.

Nonetheless, the great ones never seize to step up at this moment. These players have the clutch gene in them and thus are viable to some of the most expensive contracts, and rightly so. The current era boasts only a handful of players to have the Mr. Dependable tag come to Game Seven.

Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry are the top-4 superstars in today’s day and age who can be relied upon come Game Seven. However, if there’s anyone who has the most experience in the ultimate game-clinching situation is King James.

The kid from Akron has 8-appearances in Game Seven, with others not too far. Durant has 5-visits, followed by his former teammate Curry, who has 4. The last being Giannis with 3-trips to a Game Seven.

Recently, StatMuse listed down the players with the highest PPG, with the Slim Reaper proving once again why he’s one of the most elite scorers in the league.

Active NBA players to average the highest PPG in Game Seven.

In his 5 Game Seven appearances, KD has averaged 36.2 PPG, having shooting splits of 52.9/48.8/85.0. Following him is James averaging 34.9 PPG with shooting splits of 48.7/33.3/77.9.

Following them is the Greek Freak at 29.0 PPG with splits of 47.8/28.6/70.4. Trailing the Bucks superstar is the reigning NBA champion and Finals MVP Steph Curry at 28.3 PPG, with splits of 43.9/43.8/100.

Most Game 7 PPG by an active player (minimum 3 games): 36.2 — Kevin Durant

34.9 — LeBron James

29.0 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

28.3 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/UrHfT5ww0m — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 30, 2022

The above statistic is evidence of Durant’s elite scoring ability, coupled with high efficiency. It will be interesting to see how the names on the list change in the following years with the young crop of players like Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum making waves.

