Steph Curry Admits To Blacking Out During Certain Games

Steph Curry forever changed the game of basketball. The Chef can hit shots from places on the hardwood that most players wouldn’t even think to aim at, and he does it with this effortless swagger that makes defenders look silly.

And when the four-time NBA Champion gets hot, it’s like the whole arena is holding its breath, because you know every possession could turn into a dagger three. In those moments, he’s the absolute best player on the court, regardless of who is guarding him. The question is, what’s going through Curry’s mind when he can’t miss?

A few years ago, ESPN asked Steph to break down his mindset when he was in the zone. “To be in the zone, it’s a great feeling,” stated the future Hall of Famer.

“It’s a feeling that no matter where you are on the court, if you have your balance or not, if you have a good look at the basket or not, you feel like you’re invincible when the ball is released from your hands and it’s on its way to the basket.”

But now Curry has given an even more in-depth answer, one that can give fans of ball a better picture as to what greatness feels like in the moment. Da Kid Gowie had The Chef as a guest on his show, where Curry revealed that on occasion, he blacks out in the moments he’s going off.

“There might be something you see that insights a little flurry. I do black out, which is why you see all them awkard and hilarious celebrations and stuff,” stated the 37-year-old superstar.

Honestly, that makes sense. If you look at any of Curry’s most famous games, whether it be his 13 three pointers in 2016 or his now iconic performance in the Gold Medal game from the 2024 Olympics, Steph has turned shooting the longball can’t miss television.

“Then there’s just a true flow state where you block out everything and that’s when you kind of see the true, kind of deep emotions in my face, and I’m just having fun,” he added. That part is obvious. When you have a resume of accomplishments as long as Curry does, of course you’re going to be having fun doing it.

When Steph gets rolling, it’s like watching someone bend the game to their will. The crazy shots, the celebrations, the runs that leave teams stunned. I’s all part of what makes him so special. He’s not just a shooter, he’s a show that fans never want to miss.

What sets him apart is the feeling he creates every time he steps on the court. You know something unforgettable could happen, and more often than not, it does. And that’s just watching him as a shooter. He’s also an elite passer, superb handler, and has one one of the most entertaining pregame rituatls of all time. Suffice to say, the league will feel much emptier whenever he does decided to hang em up.