Steph Curry and Ayesha’s Adorable Family Picture Has Lindsay Lohan Going Gaga

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry shared a photo on Instagram with their daughters Riley and Ryan, and sons Canon and Caius. She captioned the heartwarming portrait, “My little family. So grateful.”

Advertisement

Many celebrities, including Aydell Curry, Sabina Gadecki, and Chanel Iman, commented to share their admiration of the Curry family. However, Lindsay Lohan was gushing over the Curry family and commented “Beauties!” under Ayesha’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

The relationship between Lohan and Ayesha is different from most celebrities. The two have been friends for some time, cherishing the utmost form of love for one another.

“I always just wish [Ayesha] all of the love and happiness and peace and things in life,” said Lohan. “I wish the same and then all the time in the world with [Lohan’s] sweet baby boy cause you can just never get enough,” said Ayesha.

Their friendship grew so deep that Lohan was able to get Ayesha to act in a film with her titled ‘Irish Wish’. It was Ayesha’s first experience acting in a lead role, but the experience further developed their friendship.

“I got to work with one of my closest friends. So that was really exciting for me. Not to mention she’s like the best in the business. So it was really cool getting to learn alongside her as well,” said Ayesha.

When Lohan’s son was born, she reached out to Stephen and Ayesha to be the godparents of her child. The gesture shocked Ayesha and extremely grateful to be trusted with the responsibility.

“The ultimate honor. It means somebody thinks that you’re a great parent. And so I felt completely honored and ready to take on the role. For me, a godparent is a person that will shepherd the child spiritually and in beliefs and things like that. So for somebody to task me with being the person to do that, it makes me want to cry,” said Ayesha.

Stephen Curry has impacted the game of basketball in tremendous ways. However, his wife, Ayesha has been imposing her will as the renowned chef she is, as well as in the entertainment industry. Friendships such as the one with Lohan, show the great character of the Curry family.