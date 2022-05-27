“Steph Curry and LeBron James are not in the same UNIVERSE!” : NBA Twitter goes ballistic as stat reveals how Lakers superstar leads Warriors no. 30 by an incredible 17000 points

The debate regarding who has been the definitive star of the 2010s has often come down to two names: Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Both Akron-born superstars have had stellar records to show for in the last decade of NBA basketball. Steph Curry and LeBron James faced each other in 4 consecutive NBA Finals in the 2010s, with Steph having the upper hand in three of the four instances.

Post-2018 however, the buzz around their rivalry had died down. LeBron missed the postseason twice with the Lakers and Steph missed considerable time with injuries. While LeBron has since won a ring, the Warriors went through a transitional phase after injuries to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry derailed their plans, and Kevin Durant left in free agency.

With Steph and the Warriors reigniting themselves, fans have taken to Twitter to debate the status of Steph Curry and LeBron James in comparison with each other yet again.

How are Steph and LeBron being compared by the fans?

While Steph holds the undisputed tag as the greatest shooter of all time, he isn’t often spoken about in the same breath as LeBron who is in the conversation for GOAT status with Michael Jordan.

With the Warriors making their 6th Finals in 8 years, however, the GSW fandom has claimed Curry supremacy. To this, LeBron fans have simply retaliated with numbers.

Steph is 17000 points and 4600 assists behind Lebron during the regular season. If Steph doubled his career playoff points and assists tomorrow, he would be still be 1000 points and 300+ assists behind Bron. They aren’t in the same Universe. Stop comparing them. — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) May 26, 2022

LeBron, part of the 2003 draft class is a sheer anomaly in terms of longevity. And his numbers from day one have been extremely impressive. Steph, who was an unheralded prospect took time to find his feet in the league and the numbers heavily reflect that.

They’re not but that doesn’t make Lebron a better player. Lebron has been in the league longer. Steph doesn’t have to do much statistics wise because he won most of his championships off Lebron and still hasn’t left the team he started with. — LaTasha (@downtown7thave) May 27, 2022

Curry fans on the other hand have clapped back reiterating how Steph has dominated LeBron in their Finals matchups. Total numbers are attributable to longevity and do not point at the greatness of a player in comparison to another according to the Dubs fandom.

Are the Finals losses to Curry a knock to LeBron’s legacy?

While LeBron has lost 3 times to Curry in Finals, when comparing support casts, Curry has arguably had the better ones.

LeBron is clearly the better player. Steph wouldn’t do shit with those cavs teams but LeBron dragged them to the finals. Steph also always had a great team, yeah they were all drafted, but still always had a great team especially when KD joined. Not all chips are equal. — Armin (@arminzuco1990) May 27, 2022

LeBron fans in response have brought up the fact that they believe the Cavs teams that made the Finals had no right being there and that LeBron carried them there.

While the greatness of both stars is undisputed, the fans still remain vocal in their displeasure while comparing each other.

Regardless, LeBron and Curry will be forever immortalized in NBA history as game-changers who defined the 2010s.