Stephen Curry Injury Update: Steve Kerr Delivers Update on Warriors Star’s Ankle After Early Exit Against Bulls

Mar 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) limps around the court after a play against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors suffered a heartbreaking 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors trailed by ten entering the fourth quarter and put up a valiant effort. Unfortunately for them, they fell just short and suffered a crippling loss in their quest to close the gap on the team above them in the Western Conference standings. They remain ninth, 3.5 games behind the sixth-placed Phoenix Suns, as per NBA.com.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry exited the game late in the fourth quarter after suffering a gruesome ankle injury. The guard received a pass from veteran forward Draymond Green and faked a shot attempt, but rolled his right ankle when he pumped the brakes. He managed to find teammate Moses Moody for a wide-open three-point attempt, but was in immense pain, as he grimaced and limped to the bench before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

Advertisement

Warriors head Steve Kerr provided an update on Curry’s injury during the post-game press conference. He said,

“[Stephen Curry]’s got his foot in a bucket of ice right now. Haven’t talked to him. The training staff has.”

Curry’s mishap against the Bulls is hardly his first run-in with an ankle problem, something that only makes the ailment more alarming. The Warriors will hope it’s nothing more than a sprain and he doesn’t have to miss more than a couple of games.

The franchise is engulfed in a tight battle for a playoff spot at the moment. And if Curry is absent for an extended period, their hopes could be up in flames by the time he returns.

Advertisement

Warriors’ record without Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry’s ankle injury against the Chicago Bulls will likely sideline him for at least one game, if not more. The Warriors haven’t had to play too many games without their superstar guard this season. However, in the games they have been without him, they haven’t coped well with his absence whatsoever. They are 0-3 without Curry this season and have lost by an average margin of 11 points.

Luckily, the Warriors’ next two games are against the lowly San Antonio Spurs, the team with the worst record in the Western Conference. They couldn’t have asked for a better run of games with Curry sidelined. The Warriors will rest the two-time MVP and trust their players to get the job done against the lowly Spurs roster.

Curry’s 22-game playing streak is over, but the Warriors will take no risks with his health before they enter the home stretch of their regular season schedule and the playoffs.