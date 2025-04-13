Angel Reese Shares Important Message With Fans Following Tragic Death of LSU Star Kyren Lacy

Angel Reese is no longer a student at Louisiana State University, but the Chicago Sky star still views the campus and its people like family. So it was only natural that the 22-year-old was among the first to pay her respects to former LSU star wide receiver Kyren Lacy after his death today, while also sharing an important message with her fans.

Advertisement

Reese shared two posts on her Instagram story highlighting the importance of mental health and checking in on your loved ones after the news broke. The All-Star Center and Lacy spent two years together at LSU, and from her heart-wrenching posts, it appears the two may have been friends.

Her first post stressed the importance of making sure your friends are doing alright, even when it seems like they’re perfectly fine. “Sometimes they’re doing okay, and sometimes it’s just nice to know you are loved. We often get caught up in our own lives and forget to show love and appreciation for those who have been there for us,” the story read.

Angel Reese shared this after Kyren Lacy passed away. pic.twitter.com/Am4ltifEnb — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) April 13, 2025

The other post was about checking in on certain groups of people you haven’t spoken to in a while. The story pointed to nine different groups, including those “who never ask for help,” those “who always seem happy,” and those “who come across as ‘strong’.”

Angel Reese shares mental health message on her IG story after Kyren Lacy’s death. pic.twitter.com/tG41CM1Xgq — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) April 13, 2025

Lastly, Reese posted a photo that depicted multiple versions of Lacy at his best. He was depicted flexing on the field, holding a football, and holding his diploma on graduation day. The photos encapsulated what Lacy had accomplished on and off the field at LSU.

Angel Reese pays respects to Kyren Lacy! pic.twitter.com/phFq6CaXgs — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) April 13, 2025

Lacy was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man on Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without rendering aid or calling authorities. He was later arrested and released on bond, but was set for an upcoming court hearing. However, Lacy’s death occurred just days before he was set to make an appearance in court. Although it’s not confirmed, Lacy’s reported cause of death is suicide.

It’s an unfortunate situation for a highly talented athlete with strong hopes of being selected in the first round of this month’s NFL Draft. In five seasons at the NCAA level, Lacy collected 2,360 receiving yards on 162 catches over 64 games.