Steph Curry Credits Son Canon For Inspiration Behind ‘Young Wolf’ Golf Club

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League at Chase Center | Credits- Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It’s the NBA offseason, which means Stephen Curry is away from the basketball court and spending his time golfing. The four-time NBA champ loves hitting clean strokes on the golf course, carrying over his elite shooting skills into another sport. In a recent video, he showed how personal golf is to him.

Before lacing up his basketball shoes for the 2025–26 season, Curry took part in the American Century Championship in Nevada last month. In 2023, his hole-in-one at the celebrity event made headlines, and he went on to win the whole thing. This year, he finished fifth. While it was not as good as last time, it was still a commendable effort.

Curry has continued golfing for fun after the Century Championship, even appearing in a YouTube video with Good Good Golf and GabbyGolfGirl. In the video, he spoke about the connection between the ‘Young Wolf’ golf club and Canon.

The two-time MVP reminded fans about the different animals he associates with his children. “We’ve got the unicorn, which is Riley, the butterfly, which is Ryan, and Canon is the young wolf,” Curry said. “It’s a translation of his name that signifies ‘wolf,’ and ‘young wolf’ because, obviously, he was the baby boy.”

Curry was talking about his unique club, which had the head fur of a white wolf. It stood out, and of course, was intriguing. But for all those who have been following Steph for years, the fact that Canon was the inspiration behind it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Golden State Warriors legend has had animals associated with his kids for a while now. Back in 2019, he got geometric animal tattoos on his legs: a butterfly, a unicorn, and a wolf. It was a touching gesture from a father expressing his love for his children. “I keep the family everywhere I go,” Curry added in the video, after revealing that his youngest born, Caius (born in 2024), is a turtle. A new tattoo is incoming for Steph?

Will Canon use the ‘young wolf’ golf club?

Speaking about golf and wolves, will Canon be taking it up any time soon? Well, Steph admitted two years ago that he just might. In an interview with LiveKellyandMark, he spoke about whether his kids would ever grow up to become basketball players.

“Well, my oldest, I have two girls.. uh, 11 and 8, and a younger son, who is 5,” he began. “My oldest is a volleyball player. She’s taken after her grandma… middle daughter, she’s a dancer, kind of the artist of the family. So, I’m 0 for 2 on that one already.”

“And the five-year-old, we’ll see what he wants to be. He’s kind of the athlete, but I don’t know if it’s basketball, golf, baseball, whatever…” Steph said with a smile. Canon is seven now and regularly attends his dad’s games at Chase Center. So fingers crossed. We might just see another generation of Curry ballers lighting up the court.

Caius is still very young, but who knows? He could end up dribbling a basketball or swinging a golf club, too. What matters most, though, is that Steph will always be in his kids’ corner, supporting them no matter what path they choose.