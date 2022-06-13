“Andrew Wiggins’ $148 million contract is more than Michael Jordan’s NBA career earnings!”: Despite inflation adjustments, the Warriors star’s contract is far greater than the Bulls legend’s NBA purse

Michael Jordan earned a total of $144 million in his career. Exactly $26 million less than the potential career earnings of Andrew Wiggins!

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. The last time they were here was when Kevin Durant was still on their roster and a major part of it.

Following KD’s departure, the Warriors decided to replace him with the No.1 overall pick of 2014, Andrew Wiggins. So far, the Dubs can have no complaints, as things have panned out pretty well.

Averaging 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists since joining the Warriors, he has been a key part of their run to the 2022 NBA Finals!

Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 4. The last @warriors player to have at least 17 PTS & 16 REB in a #NBAFinals game was Nate Thurmond in 1967. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/tKs9XE4kQp — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 11, 2022

He is certainly proving why he received a $148 million extension. However, it is surprising to hear that he will earn more than one of the greatest of all time.

Andrew Wiggins is on course to earn $26 million more than Michael Jordan earned throughout his basketball career in salary

In 2017, Wiggins signed a five-year extension worth a grand total of $148 million. The extension will reach its end in 2023, allowing the former Timberwolves star to enter free agency.

This means that in his eight-year career, Andrew Wiggins has earned a total of $170 million, taking into account his rookie deal. It truly is a lump sum of money.

However, what is even more surprising is the fact that it puts him on course to outearn Michael Jordan, who earned $144 million his entire career!

It’s actually true adjusted for inflation he earned about $144m his entire career( in salary) that’s literally the same as Andrew Wiggins 5 year contract with GSW. pic.twitter.com/PeCsGGQbW2 — Jon Gotti (@eastsidegunns) August 20, 2021

Granted this is just from his salary. Michael Jordan had a number of lucrative endorsement deals that made him the first billionaire in NBA history.