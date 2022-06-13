Basketball

“Andrew Wiggins’ $148 million contract is more than Michael Jordan’s NBA career earnings!”: Despite inflation adjustments, the Warriors star’s contract is far greater than the Bulls legend’s NBA purse

Michael Jordan earned a total of $144 million in his career. Exactly $26 million less than the potential career earnings of Andrew Wiggins!
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"Vince McMahon was tired of me" - Kurt Angle recalls why Vince McMahon once put him in a wheelchair
Next Article
"I'm like, 'Excuse me! Who is you?' - Sasha Banks was furious when a new WWE superstar was paid more than her
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James chose you for a reason Anthony Davis!": Skip Bayless furious with Lakers forward after he admits he has not shot a basketball since April 5th
“LeBron James chose you for a reason Anthony Davis!”: Skip Bayless furious with Lakers forward after he admits he has not shot a basketball since April 5th

Anthony Davis claims he has not shot a basketball since April 5th. Skip Bayless is…