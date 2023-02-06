Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Clippers? 13x All-Star’s Availability Report for the Nets’ Kyrie Irving-less Squad

Nov 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Cam Thomas (24) during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Just a month ago, the Nets were the best team in the NBA with fourth-best offensive and defensive ratings. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were the best duo in the league, and the team had a 25-8 record under the new head coach after Steve Nash’s firing.

However, everything changed after Kevin Durant got himself into injury trouble (MCL sprain this time) around the same time he did last season. They lost James Harden last time to the Philadelphia 76ers, and now they have lost Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks before even having enough years in between to feel the nostalgia.

The Nets have already lost seven of their eleven encounters without the Slim Reaper in their squad, they will need him now more than ever as they do not even have their #11 anymore.

Will Kevin Durant play tonight vs. Kawhi Leonard and Co?

Saturday night, the Nets, in the middle of their All-Star guard’s trade request drama pulled a remarkable comeback win against the Washington Wizards with Cam Thomas taking the charge of replacing Irving in the best way possible. That too, off the bench.

He’d have to come up with a similar 44-point outing tonight as well or somebody else would have to do the honors as both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be taking the court in Brooklyn while KD still seeks the best time to make a return.

Nets injury report for tomorrow. A couple of guys at the bottom are pretty notable!

PROBABLE:

Warren (left shin contusion) QUESTIONABLE:

Simmons (left knee soreness) OUT:

Curry (left adductor strain)

Durant (right knee – MCL sprain)

Irving (not with team)

Morris (not with team) — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 5, 2023

Durant was reported to be back before the All-Star, back when he went out. If it had been today, the Nets would have had good momentum to get the 4x scoring champ back to his prolific self.

What are the Nets’ chances as contenders without Kyrie Irving?

It should be better. One, they wouldn’t have any such fear of him backing out of a situation or game seeking something that would not make sense to anyone else. Two, they have become better defensively (with DFS) and haven’t dropped too much offensively as they also got a point guard who can be an efficient 18 PPG contributor.

Getting Dorian means they wouldn’t have to rely on Ben Simmons either. They can even trade him if need be. And if there are any takers. All in all, they are in a better situation, than they would have been in if they traded him to LA. Kudos to Brooklyn FO.

