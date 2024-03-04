“Rigged or Changed to Protect Tom Brady”: Skip Bayless Reacts to LeBron James Scoring 40,000 Points, Claims Michael Jordan Is Better

LeBron James has etched his name in the history of the league for multiple reasons. However, this time, it was special as he became the first NBA player to score over 40,000 points. While most people celebrated the feat with LBJ and acknowledged his greatness, fans wondered what LeBron’s biggest hater would say about this. The questions have been answered as Skip Bayless recently talked about the LA Lakers superstar scoring 40,000 career points.

On the recent episode of ‘UNDISPUTED’, Bayless discussed LeBron’s latest record. Labeling LBJ’s record “virtually impossible to do”, Bayless said that the 4-time NBA champion was able to accomplish it because of his insane longevity. Hearing LeBron praise from Bayless is as rare an occasion as spotting a Green Comet in the sky.

Even while praising the King for the record, the analyst had to slip in a few points only to stay true to his standing claim that Michael Jordan is better. Only this time, it took Bayless a lot of words to say the things he has said countless times. He started off by comparing LeBron at 39 to the former Patriots QB Tom Brady at 45,

“He [LeBron James] has revolutionized the way a professional athlete takes care of his body. This is beyond what Tom Brady did with pliability because obviously the rules were “rigged” or changed to protect Tom Brady.”

After giving LeBron his credit for changing the game, Bayless brought in the age-old Jordan comparison, explaining why LBJ could reach 40,000 points, something that Jordan couldn’t do. He said,

“Obviously, he’s now played 15,000 more minutes than Jordan was able to play. And again, Jordan quit on principle because his coach got pushed out the back door, at least in his eyes in Chicago in 1998. So, he took three prime years off, 35, 36, and 37, he did not play basketball.”

Bayless went on to give reasons such as MJ being out of shape, falling back in love with basketball, teaming up with Tim Grover, etc. to say that these events prevented him from reaching the 40,000 mark. Instead of applauding the 39-year-old for his record, Bayless used the time to maintain his reputation as a detractor.

Even for a hardcore MJ fan, it is hard to argue that LBJ has etched history in a way that nobody has done so far and maybe a few can do in the future. Even when MJ remains the greatest to play the game, the King has defined what real dedication to the game looks like.

An overview of LeBron James’ and Michael Jordan’s career

There’s no doubt that MJ and LeBron are two of the biggest athletes of all time. Since they’ve accomplished so much in their respective careers, their names will be mentioned in every NBA conversation. If we look at the numbers, LeBron takes an edge over MJ.

Apart from the 40,000 career points, he also has 10,847 career assists and 11,046 career rebounds. Whereas MJ retired with 32,292 career points, 5633 assists, and 6672 rebounds in his stellar career.

When it comes to titles, Jordan has a clear lead over LeBron. The Bulls legend has six NBA titles, six Finals MVP, five league MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year title, nine times All-Defensive First Team, and ten NBA scoring titles. LeBron, on the other hand, has four NBA titles, four Finals MVP, four league MVPs, five All-Defensive First Team selections, and one scoring title in 2008.

LeBron never won a DPOY title in his career but was an assists leader in 2020, something that is missing on Jordan’s resume. Both of them have done enough in their careers to deserve a spot on the Mt. Rushmore of basketball.