Steph Curry Honors Klay Thompson’s Anta Lifetime Deal by Wearing Special Shoes at All-Star Game

Stephen Curry continued his sneaker free agency into All-Star Weekend, despite being ruled out of the game due to injury. Still, he used the moment to pay tribute to his former and arguably greatest-ever teammate, Klay Thompson.

Curry stepped onto the court wearing the KT 11 PEs, a special edition of Thompson’s signature shoe, just days after the former Splash Brother signed a lifetime deal with Anta, the brand he represents. Thompson has been with the Chinese sportswear company for 12 years, and the partnership was rewarded with a deal that ties the two together for life. Over that span, Thompson has sold more than 10 million pairs of shoes across 11 different signature models.

That history is what made the gesture meaningful. Curry chose to honor Thompson during the All-Star Game, with his silver KT 11s standing out clearly on the court.

“It’s a celebration of Klay’s ANTA Lifetime Deal,” Curry told Nick DePaula during the weekend. “It’s got all of our championship years on them. I think it has the 37 and a quarter… Logo on the back. It’s my first time I’ve put them on.”

The shoes looked super nice on Curry’s feet. The silver shone when it hit the light, thanks to its sparkly design. However, they aren’t listed for sale on the Anta website, at least for now.

In reaction to the celebration, Thompson thanked Curry in an Instagram Story.

“What a swell guy!” captioned Thompson. “Respect.”

It comes as no surprise to see Curry show love to his former teammate. The two spent 13 seasons together with the Golden State Warriors, forming the iconic “Splash Brothers” duo and winning four championships along the way. Their bond is unbreakable, and they are never shy about putting it on display.

Thompson is now in his 13th NBA season. He is averaging a career-low 11.6 points per game and, at times, has looked like a shell of his former self. As a result, speculation has grown that he could choose to retire after the season.

Still, throughout the league, Thompson remains immensely respected. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen, which is why Curry felt compelled to show him some love during All-Star Weekend.