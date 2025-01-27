Suns Legend Certain Jimmy Butler Won’t Be Traded to Phoenix Owing to His Past Antics

Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the basketball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The February 6th trade deadline is fast approaching, which means the Heat are running out of time to trade Jimmy Butler. The relationship between the two has soured to the point of no return. The only team that has expressed genuine interest in Butler is the Suns. However, Suns legend Eddie Johnson is certain that the six-time All-Star won’t be calling Phoenix his new home. Johnson states Butler’s past behavior and ongoing antics will prevent a trade from being completed.

Advertisement

Johnson made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss the Suns ahead of the trade deadline. Although many in the media space believe Butler will be traded to the Suns, Johnson shuts down the notion. He said,

“Your past follows you, until you prove people wrong. You have to win people over. Do I think the trade is going to happen? No I don’t.”

“Your past follows you, until you prove people wrong… do I think the trade is going to happen? No i don’t.” Suns reporter and 17 year NBA Vet Eddie Johnson says he thinks Jimmy’s recent antics will prevent the Suns from being able to acquire the Miami Heat star! Do you… pic.twitter.com/5ufpjypJRG — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 27, 2025

Johnson doesn’t have any affiliations to the Suns front office but is a longstanding reporter for the team. Falling back on his experience as a former NBA player and drawing from his current role in media, he doesn’t see an outcome where Butler becomes a member of the Suns. The relationship of Heat executive Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler is further reason for his opinion.

Riley and Butler’s standoff

The 17-year veteran also highlighted the stubbornness between Butler and Riley. Throughout his experience as front office personnel, Riley has refused to let players get their way against him. The Heat won’t roll over and send Butler to his preferred destination. Miami would certainly ship Butler elsewhere for a more desirable package.

There was optimism that the Heat could elect to stand pat and keep Butler on the roster past the trade deadline. However, following Butler’s multiple suspensions, that likelihood is extremely low. Irreversible damage has been done to Riley and Butler’s relationship. The best course of action for both parties is to go their separate ways.