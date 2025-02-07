“What Am I Supposed to Do?”: Jalen Brunson Left Wizards’ Young Star in Awe, Gets Labeled ‘Toughest Opponent’

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is guarded by Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson was considered an above-average NBA player when he came into the league in 2018 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. The two-time NCAA Champion then broke out as one of the top point guards in the league when he was traded to the New York Knicks in 2022 — and he has continued that ascension ever since. Washington Wizards star Bilal Coulibaly would agree and called Brunson one of the toughest opponents he’s ever faced.

Advertisement

Coulibaly appeared on a recent edition of “The Young Man & The Three” podcast and was asked about whether he ever faced a guy that “was not fun” to guard. The 20-year-old Frenchman instantly name-dropped Brunson, joking that no matter what he did defensively Brunson had an answer.

“Jalen Brunson…oh my god. It was crazy. He just made everything,” said Coulibaly. “I was playing solid defense but he had just so many counters. He could get to the rim whenever he wanted. That floater was cash every time. I was like, ‘Damn what am I supposed to do?'”

The host and Coulibaly later commended the Knicks team captain for his incredible footwork, calling his toughness insane.

“He’s so tough, so strong. Man, he’s really nice,” Coulibaly added.

“Jalen Brunson. Oh my god.” — Bilal Coulibaly on a player he’s guarded that lives up to the hype pic.twitter.com/LLnc29Ucck — TheYoungManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) February 6, 2025

Bilal’s frustrations are understandable. Brunson’s shot-making ability off the dribble is second the none in the NBA currently as he’s earned every minute of his All-Star starting guard nod. His shiftiness leading to him being able to use his body to protect the ball is very reminiscent of what Derrick Rose did to be able to get past defenders and have a high success rate once within the arc.

Brunson has averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in his time with the Knicks. This was a sizable statistical increase from his four years with the Mavs, where he averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Who else had issues guarding Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson has been a thorn in the side for most of his opponents on the court, but like Coulibaly — some find it impossible to guard the Villanova alum. Davion Mitchell spoke on this very topic two years ago during an appearance on the “Deuce & Mo” podcast. Mitchell poked fun at Brunson for being skinny, but mentioned that regardless of his size he still bumps quite hard.

“He is probably the hardest person that I’ve guarded,” Mitchell admitted.

Later in the chat, Mitchell broke down exactly why he always has to be on his A-game with Brunson — and how easily he can expose you on the court when you’re a step behind.

“I really look forward to guarding him every night, but I know that I can’t mess up. He’s gonna see, he’s gonna expose, and he’s going to score the ball.”

Brunson’s impact on the game is hard to ignore, but after being in the league for seven years he’s still yet to get past a Conference Finals championship round. Thanks to the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns, Brunson has an additional clutch scoring option for that deep playoff run assuming he can lead the Knicks back to the postseason. The team currently holds the #3 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2024 NBA Champs, the Boston Celtics.