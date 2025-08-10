Steph Curry Provides $90 Million Update On His Oakland-Based Foundation

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center | Credits- Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is proving that his impact goes far beyond his magic in the NBA. He dazzles on the court and scorches the three-point line week in and week out. Off the court, he works for the community. Just take a look at the Eat Learn Play Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife Ayesha in 2019.

Curry, although not born in California, has made the city of Oakland his home. He decided to launch the initiative to “unlock the full potential” of children in his community, he explained about his foundation.

Eat Learn Play has already touched thousands of lives in the Bay Area community. But now, the extent of the Curry’s’ contributions has been revealed. Curry posted a video on his personal YouTube channel showing a local news report from KTVU in California, which covered a day in the life of the future Hall of Famer.

Involved in the segment was Eat Learn Play CEO Chris Helfrich, an associate who first met The Chef when he was in college. “We just celebrated our six-year anniversary, but we still feel like we’re just getting started,” stated Helfrich. “But we have to date invested over $90 million back into Oakland students and their schools.”

That is a whole lot of cheddar in just six years. The fact that it went to communities and schools, when it could have just as easily gone into the market, is heartwarming, especially in an area like Oakland, where city officials often focus on everything but the children.

A core ideology of the foundation is to have kids participate in sports. Curry explained why this portion was so important to him in a separate interview he did a few months back for ESPN.

“It’s a beautiful environment for self-discovery and building confidence, community, and friendships. Trying new things and just the idea that you’re able to have fun and that allows you to be your best self.”

It’s a great mindset to have. Kids in athletics can break free from their shells and grow their confidence as individuals. Plus, having a role model like Steph literally right there for it only helps their mission succeed.

This shows that despite all his success in the league, the Golden State Warriors icon knows where his heart is set. He wants the world to be a better place, not just for his kids, but for kids all around the world. Basketball fans better enjoy him while they have him, because after an injury that forced him to miss the Western Conference Semifinals, the end of the Curry era is slowly approaching.