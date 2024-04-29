When Knicks Star Josh Hart Got Humbled By JJ Redick’s 8-Year-Old Son in a Shooting Contest

JJ Redick was one of the purest shooters to grace the two-guard position in the NBA. Having drained several long-range bombs, mid-rangers with defenders all over him, and a few game-winners, Redick had that shooter’s touch. And it seems as if the same shooter’s touch runs in the family as Redick’s 8-year-old son once humbled New York Knicks star, Josh Hart.

Back in 2023, Knicks guards Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson spent some time with JJ Redick and his son at the Brooklyn Basketball Academy. And that is where JJ Redick’s 8-year-old son decided to challenge an NBA player to a 3-point contest.

Hart and Knox both shot two shots from five spots while standing behind the arc. With four shots remaining, Knox Redick led 2-1 against Josh Hart. And by the end of the contest, it was the son of the former NBA sharpshooter who came out on top.

Knock Redick defeated Josh Hart with a 4-3 final score. Trying to save face after losing in a 3-point contest to an 8-year-old, Josh Hart quickly came up with an excuse, saying, “My body’s a little sore, you know what I mean? Hey man, I was guarding Jamal Murray yesterday, man. I dunked. First time in like, 40 games.”

Having lost to JJ Redick’s son in a three-point shootout, Josh Hart wasn’t going to give Knox props for defeating him, and that too on camera. So, the Knicks guard was bound to come up with something to explain his defeat.

As per StatMuse, for the 2023-24 NBA season, Josh Hart has shot 43.4% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. So, this might be a good indication to get into the gym and work on his long-range stroke.

Josh Hart becomes the first NBA player to lose to a kid

NBA players often get challenged by their fans and kids all the time. And numerous stars have competed against the very same children who went on to challenge them, only to get humbled by their idols.

However, a player from the league has never lost to a kid in the past. So, Josh Hart may be the very first one to drop the ball in that segment. But at the same time, Knox is the son of a former NBA marksman who made a career for being on-point with his shooting from long-range.

Although that might sound like an excuse, one thing is for sure, Josh Hart needs to work on extending his range a bit further so that something like this does not happen again. And maybe fans might get to see Knox making his NBA debut in a few more years, wearing the Redick name on his back with honor.