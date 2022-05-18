“Steph Curry really finished the Memphis Grizzlies and college in the same week!”: Golden State Warriors prepare for Luka Doncic and Co. while the two-time MVP prepared for his exams  

Steph Curry demolished the Memphis Grizzlies and he was also finishing his assignments! The Warriors guard graduated just three days ago!

The Golden State Warriors point guard was busy dropping long-range threes on the Memphis Grizzlies and he was also busy completing his assignments!

We might not be sure if was actually completing his assignments in the same period, but teammate Gary Payton already talked about how the Chef was cooking up his college projects.

Now that the news of his graduation is official and he is clear of the woods, Steph Curry can now put his full focus on the next task. The Western Conference Finals.

Also read: “Stephen Curry was dropping 30 on opponents while completing college assignments!”: Gary Payton II shares how the Warriors’ superstar was juggling assignments and the season

Steph Curry really finished the grizzlies and college in the same week 💀 — Fred 🌉 (@Freddd2k) May 17, 2022

Steph Curry is also the final member of the NBA 75 to be in the Playoffs!

Apart from graduating with a bachelor’s degree in arts, Steph also remains the only player from the NBA 75 list to be still alive in the postseason.

Fun fact: Steph Curry is the only player on the NBA 75 team to advance to the Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/LFoduUWU7R — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2022

While it may be shocking to learn that most of the players from the NBA 75 including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all on holiday, Steph Curry isn’t.

Curry is gearing up to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Western Conference Finals tip-off at 8:30 pm ET on TNT.

Also read: “Michael Jordan is the only person who can make Kawhi Leonard cheese like this”: Former Jordan athlete was all smiling at NBA 75 celebration with the Bulls legend