Steph Curry Spends the Day Off With Daughter Ryan and Son Canon, Shows Up to Support the San Jose Sharks

While the grueling on-court play and painful workouts and injury recovery may seem like the hardest part of being an athlete, most players would tell you themselves that the difficulty comes from being away from their loved ones. The long road trips, the mental pressure, and the physical exhaustion only add to the tough feeling of being away from your loved ones.

The same goes for Steph Curry. He has been locked in a dead sprint with the rest of the Western Conference for the last few brutal months. The Warriors are 20-4 with trade deadline acquisition Jimmy Butler and have moved from the ninth seed to the fifth seed in that time. There is a 1.5 game gap between the third and the eighth seed.

The extreme pressure must have made him miss his kids and wife even more. So, after returning from a 14-day road trip, it’s only natural that Steph Curry took some time to be with his family.

After beating the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, Curry finally had the chance to take a beat and do something other than basketball. He chose hockey.

Steph took his kids Ryan and Canon to a San Jose Sharks game. While the Sharks sit at the bottom of their division at 20-46, live sports is always a fun experience for kids and adults alike.

Ryan Curry looked like she was having fun watching what was happening on the ice, spending the game alongside her father and attentively watching the action. But it was Steph’s younger child, Canon, who stole the show.

Canon, who was born in 2018, seemed to be having a great time, running around and causing all types of ruckus in the box the Currys shared with Rick Celebrini, the Warriors team doctor and director of medicine and performance for Golden State.

This seems to have been a larger family gathering, as Celebrini’s son, Macklin, was the first overall pick to the Sharks in 2024. Macklin contributed an assist for the lone goal as the Sharks were once again demolished by the Seattle Kraken, losing their fifth game in a row.

It’s nice that Steph had a chance to relax with his family. With only five games left in the season, the Warriors will likely need to continue their excellent play to avoid the play-in tournament.

Now, though, with Steph reenergized thanks to his family, Golden State will look to have a stretch run featuring the greatest shooter of all time.