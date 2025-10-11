mobile app bar

Steph Curry Trolls Gary Payton II With Savage Autograph Prank

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Credits- Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II share a great relationship that goes beyond the Chase Center hardcourt. They’ve become partners in crime in the Bay Area over the years, to the point where Curry can’t imagine Dub Nation without GPII. But that might be because Curry wouldn’t have anyone fun to pull his pranks on if he leaves.

Curry, who strongly insisted on the Warriors re-signing Payton over the off-season, recently decided to play a savage trick on his friend. He called the 32-year-old up and told him that a fan wanted his autograph.

Now, that wasn’t a lie on it’s own. But what Curry asked the fan to do when Payton arrived was truly shocking. It was arguably, the highlight moment of the Dubs’ open practice in San Francisco earlier this week.

Curry appeared to whisper something into the fan’s ear just moments before GPII made his way to the courtside seat where the fan was standing. Upon arriving, he was greeted with a middle finger!

That was enough to make anyone lose their cool, maybe even lash out and have the fan thrown out of the arena. However, video clips suggest that GPII quickly sensed something was off, as he soon broke into laughter.

Then came Curry, unable to hide his glee, and the two ended up taking a photo together. Curry even handed his accomplice a signed shoe to take home, though the memory he created was worth far more.

In all fairness, chances of a fan flipping Payton out in Bay Area are next to none. He’s one of the most loved figures in the Warriors locker room, and also among the fanbase, and was instrumental in their 2022 Championship run. That said, chances of Steph pranking another teammate? Not so slim.

Steph Curry’s friends aren’t safe from him

Curry’s best friend Chris Strachan, better known as COSeezy, surely knows what a joker the four-time NBA champion can be. But even he couldn’t have predicted what was coming when Curry called him over to help promote a car.

The Warriors icon told Strachan he needed feedback on a design he had created for Infiniti. When Strachan arrived, he was greeted by a hideous-looking two-seater that seemed straight out of a futuristic Tom & Jerry cartoon.

Still, a confused Strachan played along, offering over-the-top compliments for what was actually a setup. Curry even had to cover his face to keep from laughing. It wasn’t until hours later that he finally told COSeezy they had just been pulling his leg.

Brutal, but hilarious. Curry can make others dance on the court with his skills, and also to his humorous tune off it.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

