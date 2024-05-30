Cameron Brink Gets Love from Coco Gauff Following Sparks Rookie’s Pre-Game New Balance Fit

The WNBA’s tunnel walks have been the talk of the town for a while. Despite several players raising the fashion quotient with their pre-game fits, Cameron Brink has maintained a stronghold in the segment. During the last Sparks vs Fever game, the 22-year-old pulled up in an all New Balance fit, inspired by Coco Gauff. In turn, the tennis star also showed love to the Sparks rookie for the shoutout.

Gauff wrote, “Your pregame fits always eat” with a heart-eye emoji. Brink re-shared Gauff’s post on her IG story with the caption, “Adore you.”

Cameron Brink and Coco Gauff share an adorable exchange pic.twitter.com/fUFQRZU0FO — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) May 30, 2024

Looking at how Brink styled herself like a quintessential tennis player attire, she aimed to look like Coco Gauff. The Sparks rookie was also asked to give details of her outfit before the game.

Brink said, “I’m wearing my little New Balance tennis set. I wanna be like Coco.” The 22-year-old was wearing a New Balance Cropped Tournament Tank that retails for $44.99, a Pleated Tournament Skirt that retails for $64.99, and a pair of Fresh Foam 650v1 shoes that sell for $54.99 on their website.

Brink turning the tunnel walk into a runway is slowly becoming a thing. She has a lot of great ideas as far as her pregame fashion is concerned and she likes to put it on display in the best way possible.

Even though Gauff is two years younger than Brink, she has had a massive impact on the sports world. The 20-year-old’s crowning moment in tennis came during the 2019 Wimbledon where she was a wild card entry.

She went on to defeat Venus Williams to reach the fourth round. Since then, she has never looked back and an upcoming WNBA star like Brink looking up to her is a testament to her influence on female athletes.