“I’m Here!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Stares Down Chris Paul After Being Tripped Amidst Bucks Loss

The Spurs vs Bucks matchup got ugly toward the end of the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul had a minor shuffle as the Greek Freak tripped and fell on the floor. However, Giannis continued to hold it against CP3 even after the game ended.

With under four minutes to go in the final quarter, the Spurs had a 20-point lead. On a possession, Gainnis received a pass from Taurean Prince in the paint and tried to rush to the basket while being guarded by CP3 and Jeremy Sochan.

Giannis made contact with the 39-year-old Spurs veteran and fell on the floor, taking the ball out of bounds with him. After the incident, the Bucks superstar was infuriated and was seen pointing at CP3, yelling, “You,” while he was still on the floor. Players, coaching staff, and the game officials had to intervene to contain the situation before it went out of control.

Giannis getting mad for no reason at Chris Paul while he tripped over him. Crying the whole time. Pointing at CP3 the whole time. Sochan steps in front. pic.twitter.com/bVAMv8dYjs — CP3REGION (@cp3region) February 1, 2025

After the game ended, Giannis was still holding onto his anger. The 30-year-old stood on the floor saying, “I’m here,” to CP3 and asked him to come his way. The two players continued to have a heated verbal exchange from a distance for a while.

In all fairness, Giannis had a good reason to be mad.

He was pushed by CP3 while he was trying to get his team back in the game. However, the contact wasn’t brutal enough for the Greek Freak to stay around after the game, looking for a fight.

Giannis and CP3 also have a history of a little pushing and shoving here and there. Earlier this month, Paul shoved Giannis after he tripped at half-court.

Chris Paul shoves Giannis then argues the call Ref: “idk ask that ref” 😭 pic.twitter.com/UIPhTJjKjm — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) January 9, 2025

He was later seen arguing with the ref for the call he received. Fortunately, tonight’s scuffle didn’t go too far and ended with words.

The way the Bucks lost control of the game might’ve been one of the reasons why Giannis was so frustrated. By halftime, the Bucks were leading by one point at the AT&T Center. However, they were outscored by 15 points in the third quarter and 12 points in the final quarter. The game ended 144-118 for the Spurs.