Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Left Ayesha in Tears With Wild Bachelorette Stories Involving Cameron Brink’s Mother

The latest episode of Straight to Cam was truly a family affair. Hosted by Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel and his god-sister Cameron Brink, the show welcomed their moms, Sonya Curry and Michelle Bain-Brink, as special guests, and it quickly turned into a laugh riot.

The two longtime best friends shared a flood of entertaining stories from their younger days. Some of which were so wild, they probably came with an NSFW warning. One segment in particular, where they shared each other’s bachelorette stories, caught Ayesha Curry’s attention.

The segment started with Brink asking the two moms what their parties used to be like before marriage. Unfortunately, they didn’t have money to take long trips or party, so the biggest nights of celebrations were their respective bachelorettes.

“She had the nerve to give me a cake with a pink p**is on it,” Sonya recalled. She admitted that she was very embarrassed by it, but it made for a good laugh for everyone. However, she had to get back at her best friend and did so at Michelle’s bachelorette.

“For my shower, she hired this guy who was maybe 5’6” to dance for me in front of all of my family members…And so, we have a picture of me, I’m literally holding him like a baby in my arms,” Michelle said. She then went on to add more details of her bridal shower, making an already wild story, wilder.

She said, “One of his speedos was like an elephant with ears. It had a whistle at the end of the trunk, and he came for me to blow the whistle. I was like, ‘No.’ My grandmother blew the whistle.” Brink was shocked to find out that her great-grandmother was not only a part of the celebration, but she was the one who blew the whistle.

A clip of the fun bachelorette party stories was posted on Instagram, which prompted a response from Ayesha. She commented, “I’m dyingggggggg.” It was a really fun episode and gave a lot of insight into the friendship of Sonya and Michelle and how close the two families are. But now, Brink’s mother is ready for Steph’s wife to be on the podcast.

Ayesha Curry can't believe how wild Sonya Curry's bachlorette stories were 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y2zSJo1uaJ — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 8, 2025

“Your turn is coming,” she responded to Ayesha’s comment. Although it was nearly a 90-minute episode, Michelle said, “We have tooooo many stories.” Maybe they’ll end up doing another episode to share the rest of their fun stories.