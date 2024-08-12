“Steph Hit The Button On They A**”: Kevin Garnett Can’t Get Enough Of Curry’s ‘Night Night’ Against France

Stephen Curry had unarguably his best performances for Team USA during the last two games of the 2024 Olympics. After several subpar outings, the Golden State Warriors guard erupted for 60 points on 17 made three-pointers in the semifinals and gold medal bout of the Paris Games.

However, the final few minutes of the contest against France was the most spectacular sight of all, also leaving Kevin Garnett in awe.

Garnett was among the millions of fans who were left speechless by Steph’s brilliance in the dying moments of the encounter. More than a day after the incident, the Big Ticket kept hyping the sharpshooter for an iconic showing on Instagram.

Additionally, the 2000 Olympic gold medallist congratulated both the teams–men’s and women’s–for their 1st place finish at the quadrennial sporting event.

“Steph hit the button on they a**

Salute to the USA Men’s n Women’s teams that brought home gold n all that participated.. Respect,” Garnett wrote.

As seen in the graphic that KG put up on his Instagram Story, he is applauding Curry for the clutch performance to help the USA seal the victory. During the final few minutes, Steph had the most unreal heat check. The two-time NBA MVP knocked down four three-pointers despite being heavily guarded.

This will go down as one of the best NBA Olympic performance of all time pic.twitter.com/m96EmYPnhZ — ³⁰chef curry (@shotbysteph30) August 10, 2024

After a historic performance, the superstar helped back Garnett’s two-year-old take regarding the fact that the NBA is in the “Steph era”.

Garnett claimed that we are in the Curry era

Coming into the 2022-2023 season, having won the 2022 Championship, Stephen Curry was being lauded by analysts from across the world. However, no other personality had more lofty praise to dish out than Kevin Garnett.

Garnett boldly claimed that the NBA was now out of the LeBron James era and into the Steph Curry era. He backed this take by claiming how the Warriors leader revolutionized the game and took the league by storm with his long-range shooting.

“You gotta say that we’re out of the LeBron era, right? I think that we’re in the Steph era, I think we’re in the Golden State Steph era… He’s pushed the level up to another level… Those are game changers. Those are game disruptors. He’s shifted the whole era of guards. Just having to go and work on that depth, and shooting it from certain deeps,” Garnett said.

It’s great to see KG tip his hat to Wardell. However, the “LeBron era” doesn’t seem to be over yet. Both players have had a fantastic few years, making it to the All-Star Games and the All-NBA Teams. During the Summer Games as well, both were selected as members of FIBA’s All-Star Five.

However, LBJ was also rewarded with MVP honors for averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.