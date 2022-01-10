“Steph is at the top of the list; everyone else is at the bottom”: JJ Redick ranks Stephen Curry first as he and Draymond Green discuss the Top 5 shooters in NBA history

JJ Redick joins Draymond Green to speak about the greatest shooters in the NBA and talks about how Stephen Curry is clear from the rest of the crop.

Steph Curry is widely acknowledged as the greatest shooter the sport of basketball has ever seen and recently cemented his place as the best three-point shooter in NBA history after overtaking Ray Allen on the all-time list.

Redick was a great shooter in his career, (41.5 percent from the arc) while playing on a variety of teams from 2006 to 21, so he knows what a great shooter looks like. JJ Redick was drafted by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA draft with the 11th overall pick and was a highly regarded shooting guard.

JJ Redick has had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Dallas Mavericks but has never won an NBA Championship. Reddick was one of the best shooters of his time and had never missed the playoffs until his time at the New Orleans Pelicans during the pandemic struggle.

JJ Redick is a vocal admirer of Stephen Curry and has heaped heavy praises on the all-time NBA three-point leader. Redick believes Stephen Curry is the greatest entertainer in all of basketball right now as the former three-time NBA Champion has started off the season in MVP form and has led the Golden State Warriors to the best record in the NBA midway into the season.

NBA veteran and sharpshooter JJ Redick joins Draymond to discuss his top five NBA shooters and why he thinks Steph Curry is a cut above

Stephen Curry has already overtaken Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers made in both the regular season and the playoffs, laying claim to the title of NBA’s greatest shooter. Curry’s status as the finest shooter is undeniable, and given his achievements, he has a strong case for being ranked one of the greatest players of all time.

Draymond Green asked former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Redick, now an ESPN analyst, for his top five during an interview on “The Draymond Green Show.”

“Oh, that’s easy. Steph is first. Everybody else is way down the list to me. In no particular order, the other four, it’s Klay (Thompson), Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller. To me, those are the guys.”

“Because when we talk about great shooters, I don’t want to disparage the previous iteration of 3-point shooters in the 80s or the 90s. But those guys were not shooting the shots we take today. Those guys were not taking the difficult shots we’re taking nor were they shooting at the volume. So, yes, a guy like Tim Legler, great shooter. He shot, I think, 55.6% one year to lead the league. But he wasn’t shooting the shot Klay was shooting. He’s not shooting the shot Kyle Korver was shooting. And that’s not a knock on Tim. It was a different game, and the game has evolved.”

Curry’s shooting talent is highlighted by a number of statistics, the most notable of which is his 402 made 3-pointers in the 2015-16 season. Only two players in NBA history have made 300 or more 3-pointers in a single season, illustrating how good a shooter he is. Curry has accomplished this feat three times, whereas James Harden has only done so once. Steph Curry has never shot below 40% in a whole season, despite the incredible number of tries he makes from beyond the arc.

The former unanimous and two-time MVP is having another MVP caliber season for the Warriors and will look to add another championship under his belt as the Golden State Warriors look to make a deep playoff run boosted by the return of Splash Brother, Klay Thompson.