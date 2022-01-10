Basketball

“Steph is at the top of the list; everyone else is at the bottom”: JJ Redick ranks Stephen Curry first as he and Draymond Green discuss the Top 5 shooters in NBA history

"Steph is at the top of the list; everyone else is at the bottom": JJ Redick ranks Stephen Curry first as he and Draymond Green discuss the Top 5 shooters in NBA history
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
Valorant Player Dynamic/ Competitive Changes: Take a look at all changes for AFKs, Cascading Agent select, Muted word list, Tournaments and more.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Steph is at the top of the list; everyone else is at the bottom": JJ Redick ranks Stephen Curry first as he and Draymond Green discuss the Top 5 shooters in NBA history
“Steph is at the top of the list; everyone else is at the bottom”: JJ Redick ranks Stephen Curry first as he and Draymond Green discuss the Top 5 shooters in NBA history

JJ Redick joins Draymond Green to speak about the greatest shooters in the NBA and…