Stephen A. Smith Backs Cavaliers as Celtics’ Top Threat While Monica McNutt Highlights Donovan Mitchell’s “Sacrifice”

The Cavaliers hold the NBA’s best record yet still don’t receive the respect they are due. Many NBA analysts don’t believe the Cavs stand a chance against the Celtics come the postseason. Stephen A. Smith dispels any notion that the Cavaliers aren’t a legitimate title contender. Monica McNutt joins Smith in his belief while highlighting Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell‘s sacrifice.

Cleveland is currently experiencing the greatest season in franchise history without LeBron James on the roster. The front office has added all the right pieces, but most importantly, received buy-in from the players.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is an exemplary example of the commitment the players have in this core. Mitchell is averaging the lowest amount of points since his third season in the NBA. However, he has no problem with taking a back seat as his teammates continue to thrive.

McNutt took to ESPN’s First Take to give Mitchell the credit and recognition she believes he deserves.

“Donovan Mitchell probably isn’t getting the credit he deserves in this conversation,” McNutt said. “The leadership, the small sacrifices, and empowering this group.”

“[The Cavs] are the clear and present danger to the Boston Celtics right now.” @McNuttMonica, @JoeFortenbaugh, and @stephenasmith agree that the Cavs are the Celtics’ biggest FEAR in the NBA playoffs pic.twitter.com/4JsEhJnplS — First Take (@FirstTake) March 7, 2025

McNutt didn’t just praise Mitchell but the entire Cavaliers roster for displaying such high-level play consistently. Considering all these factors, she shared her belief that the Cavs are a serious threat to the Celtics. She wasn’t the only person to have that sentiment.

Stephen A. Smith shortly followed McNutt in agreement. He simply said, “We all agree.” Cleveland’s dominance is too much for them to ignore, as they continue to prove they’re the real deal.

Cavaliers have evolved to true title contenders

Coming into the 2024-25 season, most people didn’t have the Cavaliers being the best regular season team on their bingo card. Regardless, Cleveland is showing their greatness, while displaying little to no flaws on their roster.

Their team is no longer the inexperienced group of young players they once were. The past two seasons with Mitchell gave the team significant playoff experience, which is evident in their play.

Darius Garland and Mitchell have found the remedy to succeed together on the court. As a result, Garland has had a bounce-back season, earning an All-Star appearance. Evan Mobley also finally took the step the team was hoping for, earning his first All-Star nod and is in contention for Defensive Player of the Year.

Cleveland plays by committee, despite being loaded with star power. Their depth is a matchup nightmare for any team in a seven-game series. The true test of their might will come in April as they look to win the franchise’s second NBA title.