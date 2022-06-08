“Stephen A Smith can’t beat up on Max Kellerman ‘the boxing guy’ and that new baseball guy”: Kevin Durant is enjoying CJ McCollum and JJ Redick destroying ESPN veteran in his own backyard

If JJ Redick wasn’t enough to give Stephen A. Smith the beating he deserves for decades, ESPN has partnered him up with CJ McCollum. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is also trash-talking from the sidelines.

Stephen A. Smith made his life quite trouble-free since he forced his employers to get rid of Max Kellerman from all the shows he himself is involved in.

But it’s getting tough for him again since ESPN decided to hire former Clippers and Mavericks sharpshooter JJ Redick to their ranks of NBA analysts.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal owns a 20 foot gorilla that scares people when they drive by”: When the Lakers legend admitted to Stephen Colbert that he has a larger than life prop gorilla sitting in his front yard

The man keeps shutting down the veteran analyst on most of his absurd takes by fact-checking him as nobody has ever done.

Before Smith could go on his infamous rants these days, he has to go through the JJ buffer, which most of the time does not let him go on. And if one wasn’t enough, there’s another intelligent and well-spoken NBA guard who is doing just that.

Kevin Durant says JJ Redick and CJ McCollum are no Max Kellerman or Mad Dog Russo to back down against Stephen A Smith’s rubbish

Current and former Pelicans guards CJ McCollum and JJ Redick took issue with a comment Smith made about Russell Westbrook’s presence at newly hired Lakers head coach Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference.

Smith without a relevant explanation said, “Him [Russ] being at that press conference yesterday, actually to me, I didn’t like it.” That was to set off the pair of guards.

Here’s the full conversation where CJ & JJ called Stephen A out on Russ being at Darvin Ham’s press conference pic.twitter.com/asTCb4miTt — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 7, 2022

And as it happened, Kevin Durant, who is on his toes to go at Stephen A. or Skip Bayless whenever he gets the chance these days, went at it once more.

— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 7, 2022

Obviously, KD is right, accessing that Smith couldn’t just knock off these two gentlemen as he has generally done with most of the experts. One would think the veteran “basketball expert” would jab back, but Smith was just happy that the Slim Reaper watched his segment.

Haaaa! Appreciate you watching bro @KDTrey5. Thanks for the love https://t.co/dUxmzfbQVc — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 8, 2022

Also read: “The Celtics are f**king tough”: Hollywood star Adam Sandler is mightily impressed by the Cs’ ability to win on road

I admire this whole back and forth for no particular reason, much like Steve, who went off on Brodie’s attendance in the interview for no reason.