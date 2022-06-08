“The Celtics are f**king tough”: Hollywood star Adam Sandler is mightily impressed by the Cs’ ability to win on road 

Hollywood star and hoop lover Adam Sandler drops the truth bomb on the NBA Finals, calling the Boston Celtics a tough and fearless team.

The Boston Celtics had one of the most impressive storylines this season. While they began their campaign struggling to be in playoff contention, they quickly turned the tables in January this year. The Cs have especially impressed us with their ability to win on the road.

Until January this year, the Celtics had a 23-22 record, struggling to develop chemistry under the guidance of debutant head coach Ime Udoka. However, post this wake-up call, the Cs went on a 29-9 run with the Big 3 of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart taking reigns.

The Celtics would continue their phenomenal run in the playoff, beating the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler. In his first season with the Cs, Coach Udoka would clinch a spot in the Finals to face the Warriors.

During a recent appearance on KG Certified, Adam Sandler applauded the Celtics for getting the job done on the road, calling them a tough team to beat.

The Boston Celtics have an 8-3 record on the road in the current playoffs.

The Cs surprised everyone these playoffs, sweeping the Brooklyn Nets 4-0 in the first round. They would follow it up by beating the defending champs Milwaukee Bucks and the first-seed Miami Heat. One of the biggest highlights of the Celtics’ playoff run has been their ability to win games on the road.

The Celtics have managed to stay at the top of the heap in both the regular season and playoffs when it comes to defense. The DPOY found its recipient in Boston this year with Marcus Smart. The accolades for the Cs didn’t stop here, with Jayson Tatum having a career year.

Recently crowned Larry Bird ECF MVP, Tatum was named All-NBA First Team. The three-time All-Star has led the team’s offense with Jaylen Brown by his side.

During a conversation with Celtics legend Kevin Garnett, actor Adam Sandler said the following about the seventeen-time champions.

“The fact that they’re (Celtics) on the road, they’re f**king everyone up on the road. There’s no fear on the road. I know the Warriors are good on the road too, of course, they’re the Warriors. Celtics are f**king tough.”

While one cannot deny Sandler’s points, the Warriors are not very far in their defense, boasting the likes of Draymond Green and Gary Payton II.

With the series tied 1-1, it will be interesting to see if the Dubs can steal any games on the road.