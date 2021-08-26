“Nikola Jokić is my childhood hero”: Joel Embiid hilariously forgets he’s a year older than the Joker

Joel Embiid calls Nikola Jokić his childhood hero. However, the Philadelphia big man is a year older than the Joker.

It would not be wrong to say that the 2020-21 NBA season brought the era of big men back that was otherwise becoming a guard-dominated league.

Players such as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić, and Giannis Antentokoumpo were the pioneers of this movement. The 3 superstars had great seasons individually.

Embiid and Jokić were neck-to-neck in the race for the 2020-21 regular season MVP. However, the Joker from the Denver Nuggets was crowned MVP, with Embiid finishing as the runner-up.

Embiid’s knee injury was one of the major reasons that cost him the MVP award. The Philidelphia center was out for 21-games during the 2020-21 season.

Also read: “No wonder they had me playing on the JV squad”: Just days after signing a 4-year, $196 million supermax extension, Joel Embiid reacts to his high school lowlights

Embiid has always been a fan of the Joker and has had great respect for his talent. While heaping praises about the Nuggets star, Embiid calls him his childhood hero but forgets he’s a year older than the latter.

Joel Embiid calls Nikola Jokić his childhood hero

Both Embiid and Jokić had a great 2020-21 season individually as well as for their team. While Philly finished as the 1st seed in the eastern conference, the Nuggets sat at a comfortable 3rd position in a stacked western conference.

Embiid, who finished as a runner-up to Jokić for the regular-season MVP, averaged 28.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, and 1.4 BPG. The 4x All-Star shot an impressive 51.3% from the field, 37.7% from the 3-point line, and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

The 2020-21 MVP Nikola Jokić averaged 26.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 8.3 APG on a 56.6% shooting from the field, 38.8% from the 3-point line, and 86.8% from the free-throw line.

During a press conference, Embiid was seen heaping praises of the Joker.

“He’s great. Like I’ve been saying, I’m a big fan. He’s my childhood hero, so I watch him all the time. I like his game and – you know – I… just like him,” Embiid said.

Joel Embiid called Nikola Jokic his “childhood hero.” He’s a big fan of the Denver big man #Sixers pic.twitter.com/UkD5zo2Z6k — Dave Uram (@MrUram) December 11, 2019

Also read: “Michael Jordan is not the GOAT, Wilt Chamberlain is”: When Stephen A Smith commended Joel Embiid for looking out for other big men through NBA History and as the GOAT

Embiid is one of the funniest and joyful players in the NBA currently. The Philly center is often seen trash-talking on the court and taking jibes at his opponents.

Though it seemed unintentional, Embiid had forgotten that he was a year older than the joker as he called the latter his childhood hero.