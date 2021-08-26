Basketball

“Nikola Jokić is my childhood hero”: Joel Embiid hilariously forgets he’s a year older than the Joker

"Nikola Jokić is my childhood hero": Joel Embiid hilariously forgets he's a year older than the Joker
Arjun Julka

Previous Article
"Normally rain is good, but as a driver you don't necessarily want that at Spa"– Red Bull boss doesn't want it to rain in Belgium
No Newer Articles
Latest NBA News
"Nikola Jokić is my childhood hero": Joel Embiid hilariously forgets he's a year older than the Joker
“Nikola Jokić is my childhood hero”: Joel Embiid hilariously forgets he’s a year older than the Joker

Joel Embiid calls Nikola Jokić his childhood hero. However, the Philadelphia big man is a…