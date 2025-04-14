“You Are My Son, My Golfing Buddy”: Dell Curry Congratulates Seth for Setting 3-Pt Record Steph Curry Never Did

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) brings the ball up the court during the second half of play against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA season wasn’t kind to the Charlotte Hornets. The team concluded their third consecutive season with fewer than 30 wins, finishing with a 19-63 record. However, some good came out of it, as guard Seth Curry officially became the league leader in three-point percentage on the season. His father, Dell, congratulated his son on the incredible feat that his brother Stephen has never done.

Seth Curry’s performance this season lived up to the family name. His incredibly efficient 45.6% from three-point range led the league. Kings star Zach Lavine was right on his tail at a mark of 44.6%.

This is the first season of his career to lead the league in that category. Last year, Suns guard Grayson Allen led the league shooting 46% from three-point range. Nonetheless, the remarkable achievement brought immense joy to Curry’s family.

Seth’s father, Dell, formerly played for the Hornets and is now the color commentator for the team. He and Steph came together for a tribute video praising Seth for his achievement on the Hornets’ social media pages.

“You’re my son, my golfing buddy, but most importantly my friend,” Dell said. “Congratulations number 40, my three-point percentage champion twin.”

Seth Curry. NBA 3PT% leader for the 24-25 season. Congrats @sdotcurry pic.twitter.com/fnjTlbNy0Y — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 14, 2025

Seth’s milestone follows in the footsteps of his father. In the 1998-99 season, Dell led the league in three-point percentage shooting 47.6%. Dell had the privilege of closely watching his son accomplish this milestone throughout the entire season.

Warriors star, Stephen Curry, joined in on the celebratory gesture. He didn’t hold any animosity toward his younger brother for accomplishing the achievement before him. However, he continued to egg on their sibling rivalry.

“You got the record, but you’re only as good as your last game,” Steph said. “If I remember correctly, the last time we played horse, I beat you.”

This is the last missing piece of Curry’s three-point accolades. Even his head coach, Steve Kerr, led the league in that department during the 1994-95 season at 52.4%.

Unfortunately for the four-time NBA champion, his high volume of three-point attempts per game prevents him from setting the season record in efficiency. Regardless, one thing Stephen Curry has made known is that he is not someone people should doubt.

For the time being, Seth is the star of the family and has something to hold over his brother during family debates.