Stephen A. Smith Chooses to Empathize With a Bucks Player Who Is Not Giannis Antetokounmpo

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion after the Indiana Pacers managed to steal an overtime victory in Game 5 of their first-round series. Despite losing Damian Lillard to an unfortunate Achilles tear in the last contest, Milwaukee kept pace with Indiana throughout the matchup. In the final seconds, it looked like there would be a Game 6.

Advertisement

Instead, the Pacers completed one of the more inexplicable playoff comebacks in NBA history, drawing another disappointing season to a close for the Bucks. Stephen A. Smith expressed empathy after the team’s quick exit from the postseason. Rather than discussing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s superhuman effort, he pointed to another player who both won and lost the contest for Milwaukee.

Smith empathized with Gary Trent Jr. over Antetokounmpo, pointing out how well the seventh-year guard played, especially during overtime before two turnovers set the Pacers up to take the lead with a second remaining. Trent Jr. scorched the nets on Tuesday, dropping 33 points and 8 threes, but his performance was, unfortunately, lost in the final result.

“[Trent Jr.] knows [he messed up]. I mean, my heart goes out to him because he played a hell of a game,” Smith said on First Take. “He did have those two turnovers, which obviously cost them, and that’s what makes it bad. What makes it catastrophic, potentially, is if Giannis Antetokounmpo looks at this situation and says, ‘It’s time for me to move on.'”

With the Bucks already eliminated and the team’s future looking bleak, rumors have already started circulating that the Greek Freak will be looking for a new home this summer. Considering Milwaukee’s roster is in the worst shape it’s been in since the franchise became contenders, that possibility now seems more realistic than ever.

Dame injury and swift playoff exit ignited Giannis trade rumors

While the Bucks were never favored to win this series, the team’s outlook was much more positive after Damian Lillard’s swift recovery from the blood clot that kept him out of the last 13 regular season games. Lillard was able to return by Game 2 but played in just two full games before going down with a devastating Achilles injury in Game 4.

Now, Dame will be spending most, if not all, of next season rehabbing from one of the more career-threating injuries in basketball. Already 35 years old, it will be an uphill battle for Dame to return to superstar form. With that in mind, Giannis could be inclined to search for greener pastures.

The franchise’s past two underwhelming playoff runs haven’t helped Giannis’ standing with the Bucks either. The team expected to once again contend for championships with the duo, but the pair hasn’t been able to put together a healthy playoff series in two seasons together.

Milwaukee’s championship window with this core may already be closed, and that will certainly excite teams looking to add the two-time MVP this summer if he finally desires to play elsewhere.