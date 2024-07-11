Stephen A. Smith Names 2 Teams That Can Maximize Brandon Ingram’s Potential

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a precarious position. Star Brandon Ingram is looking for a $208 million max extension and the franchise isn’t willing to offer him those terms. Despite averaging over 23 points in three of the last five seasons, not many teams have expressed interest in taking on the forward. Stephen A. Smith believes franchises are wary of making a move for him due to his unreliability but named two teams who could bring the best out of the star.

During an appearance on the OGs Podcast, the veteran analyst claimed that Ingram is unquestionably a talented player, but hasn’t lived up to his potential. He claimed that his exorbitant contract demands don’t match his performances in New Orleans. However, Smith feels in the right environment, the forward could become a player worthy of a max contract. He said,

“He is one of those cats that needs to be in a system that’s run by Pat Riley. In a system that’s run by Tom Thibodeau. In an environment where we will hold you accountable.”

The analyst reckons the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat could be ideal landing spots for Ingram to maximize his talents. However, the Knicks’ hefty swoop for Mikal Bridges and the price they paid to retain OG Anunoby knocks them out as contenders to land the Pelicans star.

The Miami Heat could be a possible landing spot for the Pelicans player. However, the odds of a sign-and-trade look cumbersome. The Pelicans are reportedly looking for a center in return for Ingram, and the Heat won’t consider parting ways with Bam Adebayo. Perhaps another team, or maybe even two, could help New Orleans.

Landing spots for Brandon Ingram

The Sacramento Kings were reported as a possible landing spot for Ingram. But with the Kings landing DeMar DeRozan, they likely aren’t interested in trading for the Pelicans forward.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were also rumored as a potential destination for Ingram. However, they’ve re-signed Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million max extension, and finding another max slot for Ingram could push them into an uncomfortable situation financially.

The franchise has a decision to make about Jarrett Allen’s future, who’s entering the final year of his contract. The Pelicans could make a move for the center, but they’ll have to table more than Ingram to compel general manager Koby Altman to part ways with the star.

The only teams that might pull the trigger on a deal for Ingram are the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls. In all likelihood, a three-team, which would see Zack LaVine join the Warriors, the Bulls acquiring the forward, and the Pelicans receiving a slew of picks and other role players as compensation could be the only viable solution.

Moving forward, it’s hard to predict how things will turn out. Teams are trying to avoid the second tax apron and with most teams having already made their moves, it will be hard for the Pelicans to move Ingram before August ends.