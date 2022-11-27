Stephen A. Smith, Who Once Threatened 6ft 10’ Kevin Durant, Almost Got Beaten Up by a Former Nets All-Star

Stephen A Smith, the highest-paid sports analyst in the world, is also probably one of the most hated ones in the business.

That hate for him is not just from the fans of the top sports in the country, but also from the athletes. NBA players, in particular, most of them, cannot stand the sight of the likes of him and Skip Bayless who would cross any level of atrocities for views.

From Allen Iverson to Kevin Durant everyone has had enough of these “analysts” at least once in their career. Occasionally they even had to call them up for it, to stop their false and very hyped-up narrative.

But a former Nets star almost got his hands on Smith as the veteran ESPN analyst tried getting in the way of his bread.

Stephen A Smith almost got beaten by former New Jersey Nets All-Star Kenyon Martin

Kenyon Martin is one of the toughest basketball players, played decently well, and was a 6ft 9’ athletic forward who was able to guard all the positions on the court.

In the early 2000s, although he was relatively new in the league, K-Mart was helping Jason Kidd-led Nets be one of the best teams in the league. They were the runners-up in the 2002 and 2003 NBA Finals.

And when the 2004 All-Star was up for a contract renewal, Smith seemingly wrote about how much the forward deserves to get paid, which made the hot-headed man almost beat up the ESPN reporter.

Listen to it, him describing the incident in his own fun way.

Smith once threatened Kevin Durant

As hysterical as it sounds, Stephen A. once told KD, a 6ft 10” NBA player, on live TV, that he would not want to make an enemy out of him.

Just watch this man box on a punching bag.

Yeah sure, Stephen A, you can take a man named ‘Slim Reaper’! Maybe the man just sees the ‘Slim’ and goes numb on ‘Reaper.’

