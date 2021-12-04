Stephen Curry 3s: Warriors’ superstar is 28 away to take the record from Ray Allen for All-Time 3-Pointers made, as the Dubs hand the Suns their first loss in over a month

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry trails Ray Allen by 28 as the Chef scored 23 points, leads the Dubs to NBA’s top record again

The Golden State Warriors have done it. They have managed to break the Suns’ impressive win streak as they tried to extend it to 19 tonight. The Warriors hosted a Devin Booker-less Phoenix Suns and handed them a 22-point loss. This is the first loss for the Suns since October 28th.

After going 3-14 from the deep on Tuesday, the Chef came prepared tonight. Stephen Curry opened up the scoring for the Warriors with a 3.

Steph drops his first triple of the game 👌 pic.twitter.com/sSejMp7rWI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

It was an overall team effort, with Stephen Curry leading the way with his 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, Jordan Poole had 14 points. Draymond Green scored 9 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished 9 assists. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II provided huge sparks, coming off the bench. JTA had 17-5-5, whereas GPII had 19 points and 5 rebounds.

Stephen Curry is now 28 3s shy of holding the all-time record

After Tuesday, a huge night was expected from Stephen Curry tonight. He did not disappoint, as he went off for 15 points in the first half, going 4-7 from the deep. Steph ended the game having made 6-11 of his shots from the deep.

After tonight’s game, Steph moves his tally up to 2946 3s made in the regular season. This puts him 27 shy of tying Ray Allen and 28 from taking the mantel for himself.

Stephen Curry hit 6 more 3’s tonight. He’s now 2⃣8⃣ shy of the all-time record. @warriors snap the Suns 18-game winning streak with a 118-96 win. Next 4 games — vs SA, vs ORL, vs POR & at PHI Sat 12/11 on @abc7newsbayarea #DubNation #NBA75 https://t.co/onwSD4YVTd pic.twitter.com/I16dFIuW4E — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) December 4, 2021

The way Steph is playing, he may be able to achieve the number by mid-December, right before his Splash Brother Klay Thompson makes his way back to the court.